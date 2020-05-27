Zeke Rankin was in seventh grade when he began to notice something was different about his dad.
That’s because, no matter where they went, people knew who coach Gary Rankin was.
“He kind of started this little dynasty before I was really old enough to realize it,” Zeke Rankin said. “That’s when I had started looking into numbers and could Google stuff and found out exactly how accomplished he was.”
Two years later, Zeke Rankin began playing for his dad at Alcoa. As one of the winningest football coaches in Tennessee, Gary Rankin has long tried to implement distance between his life at home and the one on the field. That fine line can be as tricky as it is rewarding. The Rankins are among a few parent-child duos in Blount County who have had to learn how to navigate a coach-player relationship.
‘different type of bond’
“I had some guidelines that I set for myself when I got married and started having kids,” said Gary Rankin, who has been coaching for more than four decades. “It worked out fine for me.”
That’s an understatement. Gary Rankin has won 15 state championships, including 11 during his 13 seasons at Alcoa. As a kicker, Zeke Rankin helped the Tornadoes win four of those titles before graduating this spring, earning him 2019 TSSAA Kicker of the Year honors.
Gary Rankin said, prior to having kids, he spent hours a night at home drawing up plays or watching film. Now, he does most of those duties at school, and he applied that same approach to coaching Zeke.
“Once we left the school grounds, we never, ever talked about football,” Gary Rankin said. “We might talk about, ‘We’re playing Maryville next week.’ But as far as, ‘You need to do this technique,’ or something like that, I never crossed that line when I coached my kids.”
It wasn’t Gary Rankin’s first go-around coaching a son. He also did so with Zeke’s older brother, John Tucker — an offensive lineman at Alcoa. In both cases, because of their positions, Gary Rankin got to be hands off with them at practices, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t occasionally a little conflict.
Gary Rankin said he was probably harder on his own kids, especially one time when Zeke was late for practice.
“I think you could probably question any player who has played for me in the last 10 or 12 years and ask them about how I treated my kids, and they would probably say they felt sorry for them sometimes,” Gary Rankin said. “It’s a fine line. I’ve really seen some father-son relationships ruined through athletics. It’s a shame.”
Zeke Rankin said that wasn’t the case with him and his dad.
“It’s probably built a different type of bond between me and him,” Zeke Rankin said. “We’re both pretty open about our opinions so it’ll fly every now and then, but we don’t really butt heads about anything in football. That’s never really gotten in the way.”
‘More weird to play for someone else’
Recent Maryville High School graduate Taylor West said she hardly knows a life outside of playing for her dad, Scott, who is the Maryville girls basketball coach. Scott West has been coaching her, as well as many of last season’s seniors, in AAU since she was in fourth grade.
“It was honestly more weird when I had to play for someone else,” Taylor West said. “I’ve just gotten used to it.”
Neither Scott nor Taylor West reported a flawless experience. Scott West admitted he was sometimes harder on Taylor than the rest of the team. She got used to hearing “Tay!” boom through the gymnasium, at which point she’d look to her dad, staring at her with an all-too-familiar look in his eyes.
Over the years, Taylor West said she began to smile back at him.
“I’ve had teachers and other coaches go, ‘Man your daughter really takes it,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes she does,’” Scott West said. “Sometimes, I would get on Taylor when I really was wanting to get on someone else. I knew the other player may not be able to handle it, but they would get the message.”
That doesn’t mean either Taylor or Scott West would trade that time together. Among their favorite memories happened Taylor West’s freshman year during a district semifinal game against Bearden. Maryville erased a 12-point halftime deficit and held a one-possession lead with 20 seconds left. It was at that point Scott’s assistant coach subbed in Taylor while Scott’s back was turned during a dead ball.
Scott West turned around to find his daughter on the court.
“I looked at him and said, ‘Why’s Tay in the game?’” He said, mimicking his dumbfounded tone. “She’s a freshman out there in a big game. And then the ball found her.”
In rapid order, Taylor West got the inbound pass before getting fouled, sending her to the free-throw line. She sank both shots to seal the win.
“Taylor was one who always did her job,” Scott West said. “I knew I could count on her. It’s players like her that are going to be extremely difficult to replace.”
This upcoming season will be Scott West’s first in almost a decade not coaching Taylor. That sad reality hit him at the team’s first practice back as he observed the senior banners still hanging in the gym.
“It’s kind of emotional to know they’re not there,” Scott West said. “I’ve told some of my buddies who are now in the process of coaching their daughters, ‘Enjoy every second of it because, in a blink, it will be over.’”
‘It just made us better’
Maryville College soccer coach Pepe Fernandez can relate. His son, Chris Fernandez, played for him for four years before graduating this month.
Chris Fernandez is unique in that he chose to play for his dad, who has coached men’s and women’s soccer at Maryville College for nearly 30 years. Their experience is also rare in that neither could recall a single instance in which the two butted heads.
Chris Fernandez practically grew up on the Maryville College campus. He referred to the school as simply “the college” for his entire life. So naturally, like plenty of high schoolers, Chris Fernandez was eager to flee his hometown.
“I was doing everything I could to get out of Maryville,” he said.
As a standout at Maryville High, Chris Fernandez had plenty of options. He began his college search his junior year, at which point Pepe Fernandez threw out a casual pitch.
“He said, ‘You are always more than welcome to come to Maryville,’” Chris Fernandez said. “After that, the entire college search became about going to visit other colleges, going to camps and everything. We really didn’t discuss Maryville at all.”
All the while, Chris Fernandez couldn’t stop comparing every place to Maryville College. He said he came to the realization, “Why would I go somewhere like Maryville when I can go to Maryville?”
Pepe Fernandez was caught off guard by his decision — and utterly thrilled.
“Maybe in the back of his mind, he was weighing Maryville the whole time, but we didn’t see that part of it,” Pepe Fernandez said. “In all honesty, it’s one of the best things to ever happen to me.”
Chris Fernandez did initially have some concerns about playing for his dad. He worried teammates might look at him differently, and that drove him to work even harder to prove himself.
His freshman year, he did just that in the 2016 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament championship against North Carolina Wesleyan when he scored what Pepe called a “once-in-a-lifetime goal” from 45 yards that dipped under the crossbar to tie the game.
Maryville went on to win, 2-1. The first one off the bench was Pepe Fernandez. Chris ran to him and leaped into his arms.
It’s one of many moments Pepe Fernandez cherishes. Another, he said, was seeing Chris in a Maryville College uniform for the first time.
“He wanted to be successful for me, and I wanted to be a good coach for him, so that added a little bit of pressure,” Pepe Fernandez said. “I was worried it would hurt our relationship, but I think it has just made it better.”
Chris Fernandez echoed that review. He has no regrets about attending Maryville College, calling it “the best decision I’ve ever made.”
“We were family on the weekends and out of season and at dinner with mom, and we were player and coach when it came to the field,” Chris Fernandez said. “That’s how it needed to be, and I knew we’d be able to handle it.”
