William Blount knew it would need to get off to a strong start and shoot well to reverse the two regular-season outcomes it had against Farragut.
The Governors got neither.
Despite a furious third-quarter comeback, No. 4 William Blount fell to the top-seeded Admirals, 70-52, Saturday in the District 4-4A semifinals inside Heritage’s Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
Farragut opened the game with a 10-0 run while turnovers tormented William Blount on five of its first eight possessions. Grady Robertson, who led all scorers with 21 points, finally put William Blount on the scoreboard with two free throws coming with nearly five minutes elapsed in the quarter.
Dillon Atwell, leading Admiral scorer with 19 points, answered those points with the first of his two 3-point buckets, Matthew Clemmer picked up two quick fouls and Farragut led 15-6 entering the second quarter.
“We got good looks, we just didn’t make some in that spot and they didn’t miss,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “You get down 10-0 and obviously that’s a hard comeback against a team as good as Farragut.”
William Blount’s outside shooters missed all eight first-half 3-point attempts. Robertson scored seven, including an old-fashioned 3-point play, and Clemmer hit two late free throws, but Atwell canned a pull-up jumper then zipped a bullet inside for a pretty assist to Tyson Jackson to give the Admirals double the WB points with a 34-17 halftime lead.
Windle said that there were no special halftime adjustments, but William Blount came out of the locker room a very different team, whittling the 17-point deficit down to just 48-41 with a much stronger offensive performance in the third quarter.
Reese Pride started the second-half rally with a strong drive on the opening possession and Robertson followed with a short pull-up jumper and the first WB 3-pointer for an early boost. Cole Gibson and Braden Mayfield added treys as the Governors outscored Farragut, 24-14, to pull within seven entering the final eight minutes.
The Governors avoided a late adrenaline boost for the Admirals when a last-second midcourt heave from Atwell banked in for a long 3-point shot, but the Governors were whistled for a foul just prior to the shot and Farragut could not convert on the last inbounds play.
The lead was cut to just five points behind free-throws from Gibson and Robertson in the
opening minute of the final quarter, but a trey from Atwell and a strong back-in post move from Dallas Carbaugh reignited the Farragut offense.
Caden Windle hit one of William Blount’s nine 3-point attempts of the final quarter, but Farragut piled up enough free throws and some quick layups on runouts to regain a double-digit lead.
“We didn’t change our game plan at all, we just made more shots,” Windle said.
William Blount finished with four treys in 25 attempts. Farragut converted five shots from beyond the arc on 16 attempts.
The teams combined for 34 free-throws. Farragut hit 13 of its 17 attempts and William Blount was 12 of 17 from the stripe.
Farragut got balanced scoring from its veteran lineup. Joining Atwell in double figures were fellow seniors Neal Ryan (14), Carter Mayfield (13) and junior Carbaugh (10 points).
“It’s very simple, it came down to making shots tonight,” Windle said. “They made them and we didn’t.
“From time to time, they (officials) are going to let them play and it plays into the hands of the more physical teams. If that’s the case, we need to adjust our defensive philosophy to play a little more physical as well.”
William Blount faces Hardin Valley, which lost to Bearden, 67-65, in the nightcap, in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Tuesday to determine the final seeding for the Region 2-4A tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.