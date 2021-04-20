The Maryville softball team didn't have any issues scoring against Farragut on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels just couldn't stop the Lady Admirals from driving in runs.
Farragut scored eight runs in the second and six in the third to roll to a 19-8 victory over Maryville in five innings on Tuesday.
Kendal Pitts clobbered a home run to center field in the first to give Maryville (7-13) a 2-0 lead. Farragut responded by registering seven hits in the second to seize a 8-2 lead. Brooke Bentz homered in the bottom of the second, and Pitts blasted a three-home run in the fifth, but her moonshot only sliced Farragut's lead to 19-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.