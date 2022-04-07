If a first inning three-run home run shocked the Maryville softball dugout Thursday, the Lady Rebels didn’t show it.
After Farragut went up 4-0 in the top frame, the Lady Rebels were seemingly unfazed when they had their turn at the plate, quickly returning the favor with four runs to tie the Lady Admirals in their second District 4-4A matchup in as many days.
It was the type of response that first-year head coach Joe Michalski has come to expect from his team and it kept Maryville energized heading into the second, but Farragut plated five runs that inning, then added six more in the fourth and fifth to run-rule the Lady Rebels, 15-5 at John Sevier Elementary.
“They’ve been doing that all year,” Michalski told The Daily Times. “The team, whenever we’ve been down, typically responds. They don’t have quit in them. Even when we were down by eight, nine, 10 runs, if you look at our dugout, they’re still cheering and screaming. That’s just who they are, which makes it fun to coach them.”
After downing rival William Blount and picking up a key district win on Wednesday, the Lady Rebels (8-6, 3-3 District 4-4A) had a quick turnaround against the Lady Admirals (20-1-1, 5-0) at home.
Right out of the gate, Farragut showed why it is a favorite to win its second consecutive state championship as Ava Guzowski connected on a two-out, three-run homer into right field to put the Lady Admirals up, 4-0.
Maryville answered with a Ryleigh Maples two-run shot over the wall in center that cut Farragut’s lead to two, then some rare pitching mistakes on the part of Lady Admirals’ ace Avery Flatford, including back-to-back hit by pitches on Allie Hemphill and Kristy McCord put two runners on with no outs.
Alissa Richards drew the walk in the next at-bat, setting up Emma Blankenship with an RBI single to shallow left that scored McCord. Caton Harris brought in the tying run with an RBI ground out to third.
It was an impressive counter from Maryville, but it was short-lived.
Despite Lady Rebels freshman pitcher Avery Smith recording two quick outs in the second, Farragut managed to get five runs across, including three on its second home run of the evening, this one courtesy of Hailey Nichols to put the Lady Admirals back in front, 9-4.
Smith was pulled after giving up the three-run score, but it was more learning experience according to Michalski.
“(Smith’s growth) has been good,” Michalski said. “She’s tough. Here’s the thing, she’s been leaving some of her off-speed pitches up lately. Not all of them, but just enough of them to where a great hitting team like (Farragut), if they see that, that change up sitting belt high, they’re going to pounce on it. They’re too good for that. Somebody else might pop that up, but they’re going to hit it out of the ball park. We’re just going to keep working at it. She’s a freshman and she’s going to learn from that mistake.
“We just need to get back in the bullpen, practice it and get better at it and give her another shot to grow.”
Maryville managed to score one more in the third off of Blankenship’s second RBI, but Farragut’s hitting proved too much as the Lady Admirals recorded a total of 11 hits. Three errors also proved costly for the Lady Rebels.
Maryville will play its third game in three days today in a non-district game against Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. at John Sevier Elementary.
The Lady Chiefs beat Lenoir City, 19-0, Thursday and are 8-1 in Class 3A. They will present a new set of challenges for the Lady Rebels, along with the forecasted weather this afternoon.
“It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be windy, it’s going to be rainy, it’s going to be nasty,” Michalski said. “It’s going to be a really good day to test our resolve, what are we made of? To set ourselves up for a good week next week, we have to dig deep (today) to make sure we really want to be here.”
