KNOXVILLE — Not one person, or even one team, was to blame for Heritage’s loss Wednesday.
A factor in Farragut’s 4-0 win over the Lady Mountaineers in the Region 2-4A championship was the strength of the Lady Admirals, regarded as one of the top teams in all of Tennessee.
“It’s a little bit them. They’re a good team obviously,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “Probably the best team in the state. Until somebody puts them out in the tournament, they’re the best team in the state. And a little bit us.”
That other factor was possible complacency by Heritage (21-13), which had already secured a sectional berth by making it to the region finals.
“We know we’re playing Friday (in sectionals), so maybe came out complacent, just, ‘See what happens. If we get lucky, okay,’” Sherman said.
“We competed a little bit. Not every pitch, and that’s what we expect.”
One player who certainly wasn’t complacent Wednesday was Jordan Geary, who took the circle for Heritage and held Farragut (38-3-1) to just four runs on six hits, an accomplishment against a team that has scored double-digit runs in 21 games this season.
“Jordan (Geary) pitched her tail off,” Sherman said. “Played good defense behind her, made a couple errors. That’s going to happen in high school softball. We just need that from her and Izzie (Hayes) both moving forward.”
Geary was also the only Heritage player to record an extra-base hit, smacking a double.
Otherwise, though, the Lady Mountaineers offense was stagnant, totaling only four hits against the Lady Admirals. Heritage looked off to a strong start in the top of the first, as it moved runners to second and first base with two outs, but Farragut caught Carley Pickens trying to steal third to end the side.
After the first inning-and-a-half proved scoreless, Farragut tallied two runs in the bottom of the second, as Laney Shrader brought in Emily Musco on a sacrifice fly and Vivian Boles scored Hailey Nichols on a sacrifice grounder.
With the bases loaded and one out for the Lady Admirals in the fourth inning, the Lady Mountaineers cut down Musco on a fielder’s choice throw to home plate, but Farragut responded with a bases-loaded walk to notch their third run and a Boles score on a Heritage throwing error to home to tally their fourth.
Though the Lady Admirals wouldn’t score again, it wouldn’t matter, as the Lady Mountaineers were never able to kickstart their offense against Farragut pitcher Emma Mactavish.
With the loss, Heritage will travel to face Daniel Boone, which defeated Dobyns Bennett 5-4 in its region final Wednesday, in Friday’s sectional game. In Daniel Boone, Heritage will get an opponent that has survived by the skin of its teeth, also tallying a one-run win over Morristown East, 4-3, in the Region 1-4A semifinals.
The disappointment of failing to claim the Region 2-4A title may be forgotten if the Lady Mountaineers win Friday and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Sherman knows his team will show no complacency in that matter.
“I can’t say I learned it through the postseason, but throughout the season, they just don’t quit,” Sherman said. “They’re not going to give in. They’re going to fight and they want to play for a state tournament. They want to not only play in the state tournament, but have a chance to win it all.
“That’s our mission is compete for a state championship, so giving ourselves a chance to do that.”
