FARRAGUT — A promising start for Maryville was quickly sunk by a Farragut full-court press that created a lopsided total of turnovers.
With Farragut also controlling the boards, especially down the stretch of a close fourth quarter, the early shooting strength of the Lady Rebels disappeared as well.
The result gave third place in the District 4-4A tournament to Farragut, with the Lady Admirals pulling ahead in the final minutes for a 55-47 win over Maryville on the Farragut home court.
Maryville (13-19) got off to a stellar start, scoring the first eight points of the game and holding a 19-8 lead after six minutes elapsed. Farragut went into a full-court press which caused four consecutive turnovers and ended the quarter on an 11-0 run for a 19-all tie after one period.
The fifth-seeded Lady Rebels stayed close the rest of the game, but No. 2-seed Farragut (21-10) eked out small gains in each following quarter before pulling out of harm’s way in the final period behind strong rebounding and stellar free-throw shooting.
After taking a 34-30 lead at the half and a 45-40 margin into the final period, Farragut hit eight of 13 free-throw tosses in the final quarter, giving the Lady Admirals a 23-for-29 night at the stripe, compared to 6-for-11 by Maryville.
Several of the Farragut charity tosses came after the Lady Admirals picked up second chances with offensive rebounds. Holding a slim 49-45 lead with just under three minutes to play, Farragut had four offensive rebounds on one possession and three on the next trip which finally resulted in free throws to help put Maryville too far behind the wave.
“We can’t give up so many offensive boards,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “That’s what beat us. That’s been a factor in every game we’ve lost.”
Early strong shooting, with three different Lady Rebels hitting 3-pointers in the first few minutes, made rebounding immaterial at first. Navy Gentry canned three treys, with Jada Edwards and Adie Blackburn both adding bombs, allowing Maryville to jet out quickly.
Farragut jumped into its press and turnovers led to two quick treys, two free throws and a bucket plus a foul on the last possession by game-high scorer Annie Priest (20 points) to wipe out the early Maryville lead.
A nice assist from Gentry to fellow senior Caton Harris forged a 30-30 tie late in the second quarter, but again, Farragut finished stronger, with two consecutive outside jumpers from Priest, for a 34-30 lead at the break.
The same pattern followed ending the third quarter. Brooke Skoog nailed a 3-pointer for a 40-all tie with 1:11 remaining, but Farragut scored the final five points with a trey from Maelyn McNealy (14 points) and two free-throws from Priest to enter the final round up 45-40.
Farragut’s defense prevented Maryville from hitting any fourth-quarter treys. Freshman Zoee Harrison, who led Maryville with 14 points, scored five of the seven Lady Rebel fourth-quarter points and made a nice assist for a Karley Hunt layup but Farragut prevented further damage by owning the boards in the final minutes to claim the higher regional tournament seed with the 55-47 margin.
Maryville had 16 turnovers versus six by Farragut and the Lady Admirals enjoyed an 11-1 edge in offensive rebounding.
Maryville finished with seven 3-pointers but only one of those came after the break. Sophomore Adie Blackburn had two from beyond the arc and totaled 10 points.
“We did shoot the ball well in the first half, which is something we haven’t seen lately,” Clark said. “So that was a good thing and maybe that will give us confidence moving forward.”
Maryville will travel to face the District 3-4A champion in a do-or die game of the Region 2 tournament Friday evening.
