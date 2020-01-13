The King's Academy girls basketball team started fast and never looked back in a 66-46 triumph over Knoxville Webb on Monday night.
Jennifer Sullivan 28 points and nine assists for the Lady Lions, who led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Bailey Burgess scored 19 points, and Taylor Carter had nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.