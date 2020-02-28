GREENBACK — Coach Angie Lucier had more involved explanations of what led to Greenback ending its season with a 48-27 loss to Unaka in the opening round of Region 1-A playoffs, but summed up the key factor in simple terms early in her post-game comments.
“Nothing was getting in the hole,” Lucier said. “It wasn’t like we weren’t trying and crashing the boards, but just nothing was getting in the hole.”
Greenback (11-16) started well with eight unanswered points in the opening three minutes but went cold and stayed cold. On the other end, Unaka pulled ahead after a first quarter 8-6 deficit and blew the game open by outscoring Greenback 20-7 in the third quarter.
Unaka (13-20) and, more specifically freshman Lyndie Ramsey, caught fire after taking a 16-11 lead into halftime.
Ramsey had two points in the first half but scored 13 of her game-high 21 points on six straight Lady Ranger possessions early in the third period.
The scoring streak started with swift drives on which she blew past defenders for lay-ups or led to free throws. Once the Greenback defense was on its heels, Ramsey pulled up at the arc to drain a trey, then went back to driving inside on the next possession.
When the smooth ball-handler finally missed, teammate Mary Ensor was there for a put-back. The Ramsey run put Unaka up 36-18 entering the final quarter.
“I saw that the defense was reading it and going underneath the screen so I took my advantage to hit a jump shot,” Ramsey said. “Then the next time down the court they came out on me, so I knew I could drive. That’s how I got all my drives and dish-outs.”
Greenback had little to answer Unaka. The Lady Cherokees worked to get inside against the taller Lady Rangers but managed five free throws and one bucket on a long jumper from Kelsey Lett and trailed 36-18 with eight minutes remaining in its season.
With the 18-point deficit after Ramsey’s explosion, Greenback pushed the pace but still had trouble other than one early 3-pointer from Lily Morton, who led the Lady Cherokees with eight points.
A late pressing defense led to five straight Unaka turnovers but those chances only led to two Greenback points on a run-out from Kierra Bishop. Greenback hit only one of five free throws in the final period.
Unaka used an inside zone with a height and bulk advantage coupled with man-to-man coverage on top of Greenback scorers Bishop and Anna Morris.
“They did a great job in their triangle and two,” Lucier said. “We just were never able to get anything going offensively. You’ve got to give Unaka a lot of credit.”
Bishop was honored pre-game for scoring her 1,000 career point earlier this month. The sophomore was held scoreless in the first half and finished with seven points, going five of six from the stripe after battling more inside in the third period and hitting one field goal in the fourth stanza.
The game started differently than it ended. Greenback got treys from Mikah Morris and Morton to take an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes, but then was held scoreless the rest of the first period. Unaka chipped away with two put-backs from Ensor and a converted lay-up after a back-court steal.
Greenback was then held to single-digit scoring in each quarter including three points — all on free throws — in the second quarter. Several possessions ended with missed lay-ups or wild shots.
The Lady Cherokees committed 10 turnovers while forcing 19 turnovers. They took little advantage of Unaka miscues.
“You hate to end like this, but it’s going to happen at some point unless you win the state tournament,” Lucier said. “(Seniors Anna Morris and Alyssa McKinley) are going on, but all these girls that felt this, I just hope it will motivate them to get better so that next year we can get a little further.”
