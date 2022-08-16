SEYMOUR — The Seymour girls soccer team was looking for a fast start to the season. It earned that by combining two fast starts in its first two halves.
The Lady Eagles scored three goals less than 15 minutes into their season opener, then added three more five minutes into the second half. That, mixed with three more scores, led to a 9-0 mercy-rule win over District 3-AA foe Northview Academy on Monday at Householder Field.
For coach Ron Blaydes, it all came down to executing the plan.
“We want to work our game plan,” Blaydes told The Daily Times. “We work with the object of the ball coming out of the midfield. Working it to the outside wings and then just working our plan. That’s the thing. If we stick to our plan, we’ll do okay, but if we get out of that, then we’re starting to struggle.”
Seymour (1-0) witnessed the positive effects of working the ball on Thursday in a scrimmage against Oak Ridge, and the Lady Eagles’ emphasis on doing so was clear against Northview Academy (0-1).
They consistently kept possession in Lady Cougars territory, scrumming around the goal and making it tough for Northview goalkeeper Grace Thurman.
“That does make a big difference,” Blaydes said. “It’s just working the ball, trying to get it to where we want it to be and then striking.”
Just 50 seconds into Monday’s match, Nevaeh Ingle lifted an arching shot just over Thurman, pushing Seymour to a quick one-goal lead. Three minutes and three seconds later, Ray Ray Ellis poked across a rolling shot to extend that advantage to two.
India Pressley’s score with 25 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first half, which came after she juked past Thurman on a one-on-one opportunity, would be the last for the Lady Eagles before the break. Seymour couldn’t convert on several scoring chances in the half’s latter stages.
The Lady Eagles’ second quick start Tuesday came off the foot of Cresson Postlewaite, who booted across two goals less than four minutes into the second half. Ellis tallied her second score moments later, extending Seymour’s lead to 6-0.
Riley Williams and Alana Rodrigues found the net as well before Seymour’s final score came in odd fashion, as the ball bounced off a defender’s leg and into the goal after being kicked into play.
“It feels good to get a district win, and you want the girls to go out there and have fun, but you want them to go out and play their game,” Blaydes said. “That’s what we told them before the game. We said, ‘Get out and play your game. Don’t get out of your game.’”
With a roster composed of 30 players, the most the program has ever had, and a starting group that includes seven seniors, Blaydes knows it’s imperative that Seymour’s younger players see the field as much as possible. The fact they were able to do so Monday made the Lady Eagles’ season opener that much more successful.
“We’ve come into games like this before where you’re not going against a very strong opponent, and you get out of your game plan,” Blaydes said. “When you do, then it looks like total chaos out there. So just getting out there and getting a lot of our younger players out there makes a big difference, too.
“We’ve got 12 freshmen this year, so just wanting to get them out there to play and to have fun, that’s the most important thing.”
