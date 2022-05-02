The King's Academy freshman Ryder Storm and head coach Matt Storm took home Division II-A District 1 Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, on Friday after leading the Lions to a 20-win regular season to set a program record.
Ryder Storm was also named All-District First Team along with seniors Nahzir Bergen and Ethan Ridderstap and junior Riley Webber.
Freshman Aidan Murphy and eight-grader Jack Hamilton received honorable mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.