LOUDON — It wasn’t passing, goalkeeping or ball handling that doomed Greenback in its road loss to District 4-A foe Loudon on Tuesday.
Instead, it was something that can’t be charted with a stat: fatigue.
After entering halftime down by just a single goal, the Cherokees’ energy quickly faded in the second half, and the Redskins took advantage. Loudon scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the half to take a dominating lead it never gave up, ultimately handing Greenback its first district loss of the season, 7-1.
“We started getting fatigued in the second half, no question about it,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “We’ve got a thin bench right now, and that’s just the breaks of a single A soccer team. When you have a thin bench, sooner or later, fatigue is going to catch up to you and certainly fatigue was a major factor, but the other factor is Loudon is a good team.
“Us trying to hang with them was difficult in the first half. We were able to hang in there pretty tight. Second half, we weren’t able to do as well.”
The only goal for Greenback (4-4, 2-1 District 4-A) came in the second half with Loudon already up, 4-0, as Jagger Woodard sent a crosser over to Noah Pifer, who finished the play with a header into the net.
The Cherokees hoped that would provide the momentum necessary for a comeback, but the fatigue impacting them didn’t allow for that.
“We were hoping for a spark on that,” Fox said. “It just didn’t roll our way. Sometimes it’s going to happen. Unfortunately it happened to us tonight, but again, I think if I have to point the finger at anything, it certainly was not effort. Our boys really played their tails off.
“The problem is you’ve got so much energy, and we just drained it. Unfortunately about 60 minutes in, it started to show.”
Though Greenback’s back line and goalkeeper Isiah Flowers staved off multiple scoring opportunities for Loudon in the first half, including a long stretch in which the Redskins stayed near the Cherokees’ goal with just over 13 minutes left in the half, Loudon tallied its first score shortly afterward to take a one-goal advantage into halftime.
Once that fatigue set in just minutes into the second half, Loudon scored moments after thwarting a Greenback attack, then followed up with two more quick goals against a Cherokees defense growing more and more frustrated.
Though Pifer’s score gave Greenback some life with more than 29 minutes left in the game, another Loudon goal less than five minutes afterward snuffed it out. Its final two scores came on a header and a grounder with six minutes, three seconds and 36 seconds left on the clock, respectively.
For a Greenback team that fought through early disappointments this season to a strong start in district play, Tuesday’s loss may serve as yet more instruction in how to rebound from tough moments.
“It certainly is a lesson from the standpoint of resilience,” Fox said. “You can’t let off the gas, and if you make a mistake against a good team, it’s going to cost you. You could look at it a lot of ways and say, you know what, we made a couple of mistakes that might not have hurt us so bad against a different team, but a team that’s good at handling the ball like they are, if you make a small mistake like that, it’s going to cost you.
“We learned that lesson in about eight minutes.”
