After his high school basketball team lost in the state semifinals during his junior season, Felix Uadiale made a promise to himself — never again was he going to take a single game, practice or drill for granted.
As a junior, Uadiale thought his Eagles Landing Christian Academy was going to win the Georgia Class A Private state championship. Naturally, he was crushed when they fell to Aquinas in the semifinals.
The heartbreaking loss did produce one benefit. Uadiale was already a hard worker before the semifinal game. The setback simply motivated him to work even harder.
“My senior year, I was like, ‘Let me put everything I have into it this year, because this is my last year playing high school basketball with my friends and my teammates,’” Uadiale told The Daily Times. “I had to go all out and leave it on the court, and play every game like it was my last.”
According to his college basketball coach, Uadiale brought that mindset with him to Maryville College. Scots’ coach Raul Placeres said on Tuesday that his 6-foot-6 post is one of the hardest workers in his program. On the court, his performance in the paint has helped the Scots win six straight games. He is averaging 10.4 points and eight rebounds per game, which ranks third in the USA South. Off the court, he is a regular fixture on the Dean’s list, a Bonner scholar and a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club.
His work ethic has put Maryville College in a position to win its third USA South regular season championship in the last five seasons. The Scots (7-1, 7-1 USA South) can clinch the title when they host LaGrange on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“I have been recruiting athletes to this institution for 10 years and Felix was a home run from day one,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Felix’s plate is full every single day once he wakes up, but I don’t have to remind Felix about bringing it in practice, bringing it into the game and being focused. … Felix has a very promising future here. He can go down as one of the best post players who has come through this program. He just needs to continue to work like he is and continue to be the young man that he is and great things will happen for him.”
Uadiale credits his strong work ethic to upbringing. He comes from a family of accomplished athletes. His mother Penny Williams was a power forward at Boise State before two knee injuries ended her basketball career. His oldest sister, Camille Uadiale, received a full volleyball scholarship from North Carolina A&T State and was one of the best middle blockers in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. His other sister, Obehi Uadiale, ran track at Southern California.
Felix’s older sisters were his role models, showing him what it took to succeed athletically at the college level. He also participated in several early-morning workout sessions with them.
“They have always supported me no matter what,” Felix Uadiale said of his sisters. “Just seeing them being successful, I felt like I had to prove myself because they were doing their thing in college. … I had to just work hard and show that I could be as good as them and be the best me.”
As a result of that goal, he’s helped create a championship culture at Maryville College. According to Placeres, his top players — Myles Rasnick, JR Sanders, Kevin Chong, Jekobe Coleman and Uadiale — all share a common denominator: They invest a lot of time and effort in the gym. That hard work has been evident during games. During their six-game winning streak, the Scots have limited their opponents to 59 points per game.
Today, Felix Uadiale and his teammates have an opportunity to deliver Maryville College another conference championship.
“Everyone on this team is working hard and pushing each other in practice — I really enjoy that,” Felix Uadiale said. “I don’t have to say, ‘You’re not working hard enough. You’re not playing hard enough.’ They bring it every day during practice and it shows during practices. That’s what makes it enjoyable for me.
“I am definitely excited (about tomorrow’s game) and I know my teammates are excited to get something that we worked hard for. I think we deserve it.”
Go-t
o player returnsAt the beginning of the weekend, Klaire Varney texted her coach, Darrin Travillian, some encouraging news.
“Hey, I was probably only at 45% (in the game) on Saturday, but I am probably getting a lot closer to 100% this week.”
“Well, your 45% was good enough to win,” Travillian replied to his senior guard. “I’ll take it.”
After missing six games with an injury, Varney returned to the Scots’ rotation this weekend against LaGrange. She played 10 minutes during Maryville College’s 64-55 win on Feb. 18. She played a bigger role on Saturday, scoring 10 points in 33 minutes to help the No. 10 Scots earn a 74-63 triumph over the same opponent. She will be one of the six seniors honored when the Scots (10-0, 10-0) host Piedmont on Saturday and Sunday.
Varney averaged 23.5 points in her two games before her injury. Her return makes an undefeated Maryville College squad even more dangerous.
“It was going to take more than trainers and coaches to keep her off the floor this past weekend,” Travillian said. “During Saturday’s game, we really didn’t want to play her as much as we did, but our own foul trouble sort of necessitated it and we are better when she is on the floor. … It just makes a difference having her out there. Yeah, her playmaking and athleticism is great, but probably more important is her poise and experience in big games.”
