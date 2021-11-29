Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones, senior defensive end Mike Bethea and junior running back Noah Vaughn highlighted Maryville's All-Region 2-6A selections by being named Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year, respectively.
Senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry, senior safety DJ Burks, senior offensive lineman Trevor Abdella, senior linebackers Zach Braden and Keyshawn Harper, junior offensive lineman Cal Grubbs, junior defensive end Jason Manaker and junior linebacker Peyton Cooper were first-team selections.
Senior offensive lineman Adrian Gumm, senior kicker Corbin Price and sophomore running back Gage LaDue earned second-team recognition while senior H-back Jackson Phillips was named to the scholastic team.
Maryville was also tabbed as the region's Team of the Year and the coaching staff received the Coach of the Year honor.
