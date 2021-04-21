The Maryville softball team fell apart in the fifth inning during a 13-3 run-rule loss to Sequoyah on Wednesday at Sequoyah, surrendering 10 runs on four hits, three walks, three batters hit by pitches and an error.
A two-run home run by Abbey Borden, who had five RBIs, started the scoring in the fifth. An error, back-to-back doubles and a single followed before the Lady Rebels (7-14) started giving away bases. The next five Sequoyah batters reached via walk or hit by pitch, and then Hannah Kirkland hit a RBI single to set up Kadence Brewer's game-ending sacrifice fly.
The Lady Rebels attempt to snap a two-game losing streak against District 4-AAA foe Hardin Valley at 5:30 p.m. today at Hardin Valley Academy.
