Just 16 seconds remained on the clock as Miranda Johnson lined up to kick.
Greenback led William Blount by a single goal Thursday at Carpenters Middle School, but Johnson’s upcoming penalty kick gave the Lady Govs a chance to tie in the final moments.
The senior booted a strong ball, but Greenback goalkeeper Brooke McConnell didn’t fold. After Johnson’s shot was deflected, McConnell caught another William Blount kick to preserve the Lady Cherokees’ 1-0 win.
Though her shot didn’t find the net, coach Perry Hopkins never wavered in why he had Johnson take the consequential kick for William Blount (5-7).
“She could hit it, so that’s why we had her take it,” Hopkins told The Daily Times. “We went ahead and pushed everybody down because there was no time left on the clock. I’ve seen her hit that shot before. It’s hard to score in this game. I wasn’t surprised that she didn’t score, but I would not have been surprised to see her score.”
Greenback’s (5-2-1) final stand was indicative of the fortitude its defense has shown recently.
“I’m really proud of my backline,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “We’ve had two games back-to-back now where we haven’t given up a goal, so it’s always a good feeling when we can do that, and then it’s a really good feeling when we play a team like William Blount that’s better than we are in most respects. And when we can keep them out of the goal, then we’re doing something right.
“We were able to defend against them. We were able to defend against the last team we played, so having that clean sheet two games in a row feels good for not only our goalkeeper, but also our back four.”
The match’s only score came from Greenback senior Madison Graves, who poked in a slow-roller with 18:24 remaining in the first half.
While Greenback’s offense produced just the one goal, its defense put on a show. McConnell made several key saves against the Lady Govs, including one with 19:10 left on the clock that saw the sophomore stop a hard shot by Johnson.
Hopkins praised the Lady Cherokees, but saw positives in his own team’s efforts Thursday.
“Not a bad game,” Hopkins said. “I’ve definitely seen us play much worse throughout the year. Greenback did a good job of being physical and being aggressive to loose balls, and that’s ultimately what won it for them.”
“At times, it wasn’t bad,” he added. “At times, it was sloppy. We tried a new formation tonight. I think the girls did a good job of trying to implement what we did in training this week within that formation, so that was good. We connected it at several times.”
“For the most part, I don’t know the numbers, but we controlled possession throughout the game I think we definitely had more chances than them. We just didn’t finish.”
The Lady Govs will face Heritage on Tuesday, while the Lady Cherokees will host McMinn Central.
Greenback has already seen its share of successes this season and is in strong position in District 4-A, but Thursday’s win was a particularly special accomplishment for the Lady Cherokees.
“It means a lot,” Fox said. “The truth is a lot of these girls know a lot of the students that go to William Blount, so there’s a lot of familiarity. When you have familiarity, you have a little bit of a rivalry. We like to play William Blount and I think they like to play us. We play them every year.
“So it’s always a challenge for us, but we try to step up to the challenge. This year we were able to get it done.”
