Trey Clemmer bounced around and offered a small fist pump as Bryston Williams dove into the end zone, pulling William Blount within a touchdown of Maryville in the second quarter.
The Governors think this season could be a seminal moment for the program, and that score lent credence to that belief.
At least for the moment.
The Rebels answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Carson Jones to senior wide receiver Nick Dagel 51 seconds later and then rattled off 21 more points over the final seven minutes of the half en route to a 49-7 victory Friday.
“I knew before we got the ball that it was the drive of the game,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I think William Blount is going to compete this year because they have some good-looking kids.
“I felt like if we didn’t capitalize on that drive, we were going to be in a dog fight, but making that play and getting back up two scores gave us a sense that we could lay our ears back and just play our game.”
Junior safety DJ Burks intercepted a Clemmer pass a couple of plays after Maryville’s momentum-switching score, and the potent offense that defines the Rebels (1-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) emerged.
Junior running back Parker McGill tacked onto the lead with a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and then completed a first-half hat trick with a 7-yard score on the next possession.
Jones hit junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry for a 15-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring and enforce the mercy rule entering halftime.
“I thought our kids kind of lost poise early in the game and we weren’t able to take advantage of the little momentum that we could have got (with our touchdown) because we let them score on an easy one,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said.
A typical Maryville offensive outburst had to wait until inclement weather cleared up, pushing a 7:30 p.m. kickoff back to 9 p.m. However, the delay did allow Hunt to coach after the birth of his third child, Colbie, earlier in the day. He was expected to miss the game and let assistant coach Joe Robinette take over for the night.
Instead, he watched as McGill logged the first score of the season and Jones fired his first touchdown as a starting quarterback in the first quarter.
William Blount (0-1, 0-1) answered with a 44-yard pass from Clemmer to junior wide receiver and kicker Job Matossian to set up Williams’ touchdown, but Maryville’s offense shifted the momentum back to its sideline and the defense did not give the Governors a chance to get it back.
The Rebels limited the Governors to 32 yards over their final five possessions. Maryville out-gained William Blount, 410-118.
“I felt like that touchdown woke us up,” Burns said. “We realized they could be in this game, and we had to keep them out of it. We stepped up on defense after that.”
McGill rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries during his three-touchdown performance and Jones completed eight of his 12 attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Clemmer went 5-for-13 with 82 yards for William Blount while Williams gained 40 yards on eight carries, numbers that are reminiscent of teams that this group of Governors is attempting to leave in the past.
“We need to make sure that everybody on the team knows that this is not the expectation anymore,” Clemmer said. “This is what has happened the last four or five years and this isn’t what is going to happen in the future. We have different expectations this year, and we have to play and practice like we’re a different team.”
William Blount will attempt to get back on track when it faces Knoxville Halls, which it added to the schedule after its previous Week 2 opponent, Morristown West, had to postpone the start of its season to Sept. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The pandemic affects Maryville’s plans as well with its previously scheduled game against Bearden pushed back to Week 5, leaving it with an open date on Friday.
A bye week may be ideal for a coach that has a newborn, but it puts the Rebels in a position where it will have to play nine consecutive weeks entering the playoffs. Maryville will attempt to make the best out of a bad situation and use the next two weeks to try and sort out a starting lineup that is still in flux after losing 17 starters from a year ago.
“We don’t really know who our starters are yet because there is a lot of competition that is still happening,” Hunt said. “I’m really excited to go back and watch the tape and see where things are starting to fall. We feel like we have a lot of kids who can be really good, but at some point, somebody may be at a different level than the other ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.