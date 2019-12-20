The Greenback girls basketball team let the second quarter get away in a 69-48 loss to Wartburg on Friday.
Greenback was within three points at the end of the first quarter, but Wartburg outscored the Lady Cherokees 27-12 in the second to take a 46-28 halftime lead.
Anna Morris led Greenback with 24 points, and Kierra Bishop scored 11 points.
