GATLINBURG — The Alcoa boys basketball team endured a slow start in its last trip to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Feb. 4, and it did so again Tuesday.
Unlike their last meeting, though, that is not what did the Tornadoes in.
Alcoa mustered a response to Gatlinburg-Pittman scoring the first nine points after the opening tip, but it had no answer for an even bigger run to close out the first half.
A two-point deficit with three minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter quickly turned into a double-digit deficit that only grew after halftime in an 81-56 loss in the District 2-2A championship.
“I thought our response to the initial 9-0 run was really good,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “We put together some stops, got a couple of turnovers and had some good offensive possessions where we played through the right guy in the right spots.
“And then everything we put together to close that gap, we just absolutely went away from. That was almost like a knockout punch.”
Alcoa (14-17) found its rhythm late in the first quarter, trimming its early nine-point deficit down to six by the end of the period.
Senior guard Terrence Dorsey and sophomore guard Jahvin Carter combined for three 3-pointers in the first 2:45 of the second to pull the Tornadoes within one, and then freshman guard AJ Love and Dorsey made layups to answer a small Gatlinburg-Pittman spurt and make it 27-25.
The Highlanders (27-6) proceeded to rattle off a 14-0 run over the final 3:07 of the half to put the Tornadoes in a 16-point hole.
“One thing I love about playoff basketball is that you throw everything out, and it’s just about being better in a 32-minute entity,” Collins said. “It doesn’t matter who was better in the regular season or who has quote-unquote better players. You have to show up and do what you need to do to beat the other team on that floor, and I think when we look at our keys, I don’t know if we checked one box.”
The main area of emphasis was containing District 2-2A Player of the Year Ty Glasper and contesting the shots of those around him.
The Tornadoes did a fine job following that script through the first 13 minutes but crumbled after that.
Glasper got downhill and made two layups during Gatlinburg-Pittman’s 14-0 run while Houston Byrd and Grady Branton each hit a 3.
It only got worse after Carter, who was one of the main defenders on Glasper in the first half, picked up his fourth foul in the third. Glasper tallied 11 of his game-high 27 points in the third as the Highlanders (27-6) extended their advantage to 65-45.
“Our second key was to defend (Glasper) by committee,” Collins said. “The first time we played, a lot of the assignment fell on Jordan (Harris), and Jordan did a phenomenal job. Now we’re wanting to throw multiple bodies at him because it can wear one guy down.
“Jahvin did a good job defensively through that stretch, but unfortunately you get into foul trouble and it just changes your mindset. You go from being an aggressor to playing on your heels and being scared to pick up that foul, and when you do that, Ty Glasper is just too good.”
Dorsey led Alcoa with 17 points while Carter added 16. The Tornadoes are at their best when they get a third contributor alongside those two, but no other player tallied more than six points.
Alcoa looks to rebound with its season on the line when it hosts Johnson County in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Tornadoes have suffered three other losses of 25 or more points this season and have bounced back to win twice afterward.
“There are times this year where we’ve been smacked and just not competitive,” Collins said. “To an extent, that was tonight, but for whatever reason, every time our back was on the mat we’ve rose and fought. I think deep down in us there is substance there, and we’re going to call on that one more time.”
