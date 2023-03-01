KNOXVILLE — Heritage did so many things right Wednesday.
Not only did it outscore Bearden in the last two quarters, but Bekah Gardner again showed her shooting capability, draining all seven of its 3-pointers. Most times the Lady Bulldogs would make a move, the Lady Mountaineers would respond, and do so aptly.
The problem was that it was already too late to be doing those things right.
Heritage dug itself a hole in the first quarter, allowing Bearden to take a large lead, so the heroics the Lady Mountaineers showed later were ultimately moot in their 68-55 loss to the Lady Bulldogs in the Region 2-4A championship.
“We came in, I think we were a little overwhelmed,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “(Bearden has) been here before and you can tell it. They’re a well-coached team. They’re good. You can’t let a team like that jump out on you 17-2 and expect to come back and win. Our girls fought.”
Florida State commit Avery Treadwell (25 points) paced Bearden (34-0) during its first-quarter run. She tallied 14 points in the initial period alone, scoring layup after layup as the Lady Bulldogs went on a 14-0 run that gave them a 17-2 lead.
Natalya Hodge finished the job during the fourth quarter, scoring nine of the Lady Bulldogs’ 14 points in the period. It helped the guard that so much attention is paid to Treadwell in the paint, opening up more room for the rest of Bearden’s players on the perimeter.
“We missed a lot of assignments that we should have been there and we weren’t,” Howard said. “Avery’s a good player. She’s going to Florida State for a reason. She’s 6-foot-4, she should dominate high school. But I thought our kids fought hard. They didn’t give up, and hopefully that’s momentum going into Saturday.”
Bearden led 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. Heritage (26-7) trimmed the deficit to single digits at a point during the second quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs roared back, scoring eight points to regain their double-digit advantage and eventually lead 43-28 at halftime.
Gardner opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and Heritage went on to outscore Bearden by a point in both the third and fourth periods. The damage was done, though, as it was too large a deficit for the Lady Mountaineers to overcome.
Bearden held a 54-40 advantage to end the third quarter, and though Heritage scored the last six points of the game, that first-quarter run by the Lady Bulldogs still came back to bite until the very end.
Gardner led Heritage with 27 points, followed by Carsyn Swaney with 12 and Kinsi Carnes with 7.
In the sectionals, the Lady Mountaineers will play at Sevier County, which defeated Daniel Boone on Wednesday to win Region 1-4A, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“(Sevier County is) very well-coached,” Howard said. “(Their coach) is a good friend of mine and they play hard, and they’ve had a great year. I think that will be a great game for us.”
“The most important game is Saturday,” he added. “(It would have been) great to have been region champ, but I’d much rather win Saturday than win this one.”
