Heritage won the opening tip and promptly turned it over to Knoxville West — a moment of failed execution that wouldn’t last long.
The Lady Mountaineers fed junior Emma Harig their next time down the floor, resulting in an and-one that kicked off a dominant first-quarter performance that set the table for a 61-23 rout of the Lady Rebels on Tuesday.
“Whenever you get close to 30 points (in a quarter), you can’t complain about that,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We were running and shooting really well, and you have to enjoy that.
“I thought they really played good.”
Abby Gray answered Harig’s and-one with a layup of her own, but Heritage (20-4, 8-4 District 4-AAA) switched to a full-court press that it started working on late last week.
Even in its infancy, the press stifled West (7-14, 1-10) and led to several turnovers that allowed Heritage to score 15 points in a two-minute, 17-second span. Junior Katlin Burger, who scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter, scored seven of those points in 17 seconds.
The Lady Mountaineers called off the press after jumping out to a 17-2 lead and went back to a zone defense that continued a six-minute, 48-second stretch of keeping the Lady Rebels off the board while rattling off a 25-0 run to cap a 27-point first quarter.
“We’re just testing (the press) to see if we can run it better, and it worked good,” Howard said. “We probably needed to run some of that up at Maryville on Friday, but we’re working on it and we’ll see if we use it anymore this year.”
Harig and sophomore Eden Davis each tallied eight points while sophomore KJ Lasorsa and freshman Bekah Gardner added seven apiece.
Nine players scored for Heritage as it substituted five players at a time to stay fresh ahead of its second meeting with county rival William Blount on Friday.
Knoxville West boys 83, Heritage 47: Heritage chalked up the 89 points it allowed to Maryville on Friday to being out-manned by the best team in District 4-AAA and hoped it would fare better against West in a pivotal meeting for tournament seeding.
Instead, the Mountaineers once again allowed a team named the Rebels to get whatever it wanted, whenever it wanted en route to their third consecutive loss.
Heritage (5-18, 3-9 District 4-AAA) surrendered more than 80 points for the second consecutive game and fourth time this season, and the 83 points West scored represented a season-high.
“Usually on the first four or five passes, our defense was pretty good, but most of the time most high school defenses breakdown after that,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “They really put on a clinic on us.”
West hit 10 3-pointers four days after Maryville drained 18 against Heritage.
“We lose people, maybe through a pick or not switching off in time, and that’s basically it,” Godfrey said. “Teams are getting good looks, and West didn’t miss many today.”
Seniors Tate Daniels and Jacob Powell scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Mountaineers, who will attempt to get back on track against William Blount.
“Our defense and rebounding is just not good, and rebounding is just about effort,” Godfrey said. “... If we come out and don’t have effort Friday, that would surprise me.”
