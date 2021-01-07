The three area high school girls soccer teams that reached their respective state tournaments in the fall each had at least one representative on TSWA All-State teams released on Thursday.
Maryville sophomore forward Kayla Barr was named to the Class AAA team, Seymour senior midfielder Abby Wolfenbarger made the Class AA team and Alcoa’s Bonnie Lauderback, McKinna Murr and Peyton Potts were Class A selections.
Barr was tabbed as the District 4-AAA Player of the Year, Region 2-AAA Player of the Year and The Daily Times’ Girls Soccer Player of the Year after tallying 30 goals and seven assists to lead the Lady Rebels to their third consecutive Class AAA state championship appearance.
Wolfenbarger played everywhere on the pitch and posted four goals and nine assists to help the Lady Eagles to their third state tournament appearance in four years.
Lauderback recorded 23 goals and three assists this season, with seven of them coming against Chuckey-Doak and Oneida in the Region 2-A championship and Class A sectional to send the Lady Tornadoes to the Class A state tournament.
Murr registered 10 goals and two assists, including two of each in Alcoa’s two region tournament games.
Potts was named Region 2-A Defender of the Year after being tasked with limiting opposing teams’ best scorer for a defense that surrendered 1.7 goals per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.