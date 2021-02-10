Alcoa sophomore guard Karli Haworth was named District 4-AA Player of the Year while four other Lady Tornadoes received All-District honors.
Senior guard Kenzie Wilburn, sophomore guard Macie Ridge and sophomore forward Mak Bremer were named to the All-District team, and senior forward Brenna Ridge received an honorable mention.
Alcoa went unbeaten against District 4-AA foes to win the regular-season title for the second consecutive season.
