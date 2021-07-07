The Smoky Mountain Classic is back for its 53rd edition.
The premier softball tournament in the country kicks off with a pair of home run derbies, starting with the local teams hitting at 5:30 p.m. today and the conference teams following at 7 p.m. at Sandy Springs Park. The tournament itself starts at 10 a.m. Friday at Sandy Springs Field 3 when local teams Windy City Grille and Misfits face off in the opening game.
Prodigy, MTS/T4C and Sniper round out the local participation, hoping that they can make some noise against the best softball teams in the country, including defending champion Dan Smith.
Here is a look at the storylines for each local team heading into the tournament:
MTS/T4C looks for another strong performance
No other local team came close to matching the success MTS/T4C had during the 2020 Smoky Mountain Classic.
After losing to Indiana-based Westpoint in the opening game, MTS/T4C won three games in the loser’s bracket over North Carolina-based Statewide, Florida-based Riot and Ohio-based Category5 before bowing out to Ohio-based Premier for a top-10 finish.
“I would say the Classic was one of the bright spots of the year for us,” Cory Williams said. “We beat a B team, an A team and a AA team, which is pretty unheard of. Usually if you win a game in the Classic, you’ve done a good job as a local team.”
The reigning state champion and one of four C-class teams in Tennessee will start what it hopes is another fulfilling run with a bout against Florida-based SNI at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Sandy Springs Field 3.
MTS/T4C is not setting a similar finish as its expectation, but it does believe that the experienced roster it boasts — Williams has competed in the Smoky Mountain Classic for more than a decade — gives it a better chance of replicating its success.
“Experience is everything, especially with the game getting a little younger,” Williams said. “The moment is never too big. You know what to expect and you know what’s expected. You just show up and play.”
Prodigy gets another tough draw
Prodigy enters its third consecutive appearance in the Smoky with a new perspective after the hand it was dealt a year ago.
The Maryville-based team faced Bay Area Legends — the fourth-ranked Class AA team in the nation — in the opening round a year ago, suffering a 27-11 defeat that was followed by a 34-16 loss to Seminoles and an early exit from the tournament.
The draw was less kind this time around, matching Prodigy up with defending champion Dan Smith out of Arizona in a bout that will take place at 11:15 a.m. Friday on Sandy Springs Field 3.
“You have to enjoy the moment,” Cole Carruthers said. “It’s easy in the first couple of years to go out there and play a little tight because you’re not used to playing in front of that many people and not used to playing against a top-5 team in the country.
“We have to treat it like any other game because week in and week out, we go out and play it as a game. It’s easy to lose sight of that when you’re playing a top team or playing in front of a larger crowd than usual.”
Prodigy looks forward to the challenge, citing its competitive nature and desire to play the best teams in the country, but no matter what the result, Prodigy is looking forward to the opportunity to make the community proud.
“You like to think you have a fighter’s chance in anything,” Carruthers said “... Part of me wants to say that we’re not going to be happy unless we walk out as the champions of the tournament, but we want to compete to the best of our ability. There are a lot of people who come to watch the games, and we certainly want to be a positive representation of the local community.”
Windy City Grille eager for local rematch
Maryville’s Windy City Grille team has some unfinished business to take care of in its first game against a newly formed local squad, the TVOS Misfits. The Misfits — an E team also from Maryville — defeated Windy City Grille (a D squad) a few weeks ago, and Daniel Robinson said his team is eager to rectify that loss.
“It will be a fun little rematch — that’s for sure,” Robinson said. “They’re definitely excited to get that chance to play (the Misfits) again, especially in the Smoky.”
The winner of that game, slated for 10 a.m. Friday at Sandy Springs Field 3, will play Smash It Sports out of North Carolina at 3:30 that afternoon on the same field.
Windy City Grille went 0-2 in last summer’s Classic, falling to the eventual runner-up Anarchy in its opening game. Robinson said he hopes to have better luck against the Misfits, who will be making their Smoky Mountain Classic debut.
“We’re definitely always trying to have fun but, this year, our goal is to go out there that first game, win and get the chance to play against a major team,” Robinson said. “There are some big-time players on (Smash It), so it’s always fun to get the chance to play against the best competition. It’s something we always look forward to.”
Robinson grew up attending the Smoky Mountain Classic as a kid — he remembers fetching home run balls during games. Robinson said he has played in the tournament the last four or five years, but there are a handful of players on his team who have yet to compete on that stage.
“We’re excited for them to have that opportunity,” Robinson said. “To get to play in one of the biggest tournaments here in Blount County and have a local sponsor — that is a pretty cool experience.”
TVOS Misfits ready for first shot in the Smoky
Jon Burns is no stranger to playing softball at Sandy Springs.
Burns has played in Maryville’s parks and recreation league at the facility since he was 15 years old and now, at age 39, he will help lead his Blount County Parks and Rec league team into the crown jewel of rec league of softball.
Alongside friend Joe Lindsey, Burns serves as one of coaches and as a player for the TVOS Misfits, which is comprised of friends who have played together at Sandy Springs for years and will play in their first ever Smoky Mountain Classic this weekend at the park. The Misfits will open play against Windy City Grille at 10 a.m. Friday on Sandy Springs Field 3.
“We’ve all played together or against each other locally through parks and rec,” Burns said. “We’ve all played together at one point in time, but this is our second year as a traveling softball team.”
As fans of the game, Burns, a Maryville native, and his teammates would make it a point to watch the Classic in person every year, despite trying to get into the tournament field themselves.
They finally accomplished that feat in the Smoky Mountain Qualifier at Sandy Springs on June 19.
“We all do, everyone on our team, we go down there every year to watch it,” Burns said. “We had to play teams that are better than us and we had a lucky weekend where we were able to beat two pretty decent teams to get in.”
Now the Misfits will have their opportunity against a strong lineup of teams from all over the country.
Burns is well aware of the talent they’ll face, some of which they already played against in their road to qualifying, but whatever happens, he and his team are just glad to be there and have an opportunity to play in the event they’ve long seen from the outside looking in.
“We’re just happy we made it,” Burns said, “but we’re still going to try and do our best and see how far we can go.”
Sniper seeking first Smoky victory
Sniper didn’t get the luxury of easing into tougher competition last summer when it was put against an A and Major team in its opening two games, but the Maryville-based E squad has its sight set on getting in the win column this time around.
This year, it will face off with a D team out of Tennessee, AKS, at 11 a.m. Friday on Sandy Springs Field 4.
“We know a lot of players on that team, so it’s going to be a fun and exciting game,” Daniel Bolinger said. “The Classic is always exciting to us — it’s an experience.”
The winner will play Florida-based Resmondo, who last won the tournament back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, at 2:15 Friday at Sandy Springs Field 3.
“Another goal we’ve set is we want to play one of the top teams and, in order to do that, you have to win that first game,” Bolinger said. “(If we do), I told my outfield, ‘Don’t break your necks watching the ball go over the fence.’ … We would love to be on the field with those guys.”
Sniper is about split as far as who has and hasn’t competed in the Classic. Bolinger — who has played in the tournament the last five or six years — said there is something special about this group.
“This year, we have become one,” Bolinger said. “We’ve become a family. We’ve played better that way, and we just enjoy being on the ball field, so I feel like that’s going to help us this year as far as scoring more runs and making more outs defensively.”
Regardless of the outcome of that first game, Bolinger said he is looking forward to catching up with old friends and watching some good softball.
“That’s what the Classic is all about — bringing our town together,” Bolinger said. “You get to see guys you haven’t seen in a few years that don’t play softball anymore, and we really enjoy that. We get to sit and talk to them and watch these big guys demolish the ball. We love it.”
