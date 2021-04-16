A three-run home run by Maryville senior Kendal Pitts kickstarted a five-run fifth inning for the Lady Rebels that propelled them to a 9-6 victory over Rhea County on Friday at John Sevier Elementary School.
Sophomore Ryleigh Maples followed Pitts' bomb with a double to left field and then junior Brooke Bentz hit a single. Sophomore Kennedy Oliver singles two batters later to bring home Maples and and advance courtesy runner Caton Harris to third. Harris later scored on a passed ball.
Pitts led the way with a 2-for-3 performance that included 5 RBIs. Freshman Kristy McCord, senior Campbell White and Oliver also logged multi-hit performances.
Maryville (6-12) will attempt to get on a roll when it faces Gibbs at William Blount High School as part of a triple play at 2 p.m. Saturday.
