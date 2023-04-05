It wasn’t that Maryville played poorly in its 12-5 loss to District 4-4A foe Farragut on Wednesday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
The Rebels (11-4, 2-3 District 4-4A) put together some hits and runs in various situations, not letting the Admirals cruise despite holding a significant lead. They were also paced by Eli Hames, whom Maryville coach Adam Sullivan praised, on the mound.
The problem for Maryville was a third inning in which Farragut put up five runs, moving out to an 8-0 lead before the Rebels pushed across three in the inning’s bottom half. That put Maryville in a position it didn’t want to be in, and one it ultimately couldn’t overcome.
“Offensively, we just got behind the eight-ball there, and we couldn’t kind of string together stuff,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “We scored some runs. You take away that five-spot, and this is still a decent little game.”
Maryville’s three runs in the bottom of the third came via a two-run homer over the left field wall by Landon Dockery and a sacrifice fly from Sam Young.
It was the first of three RBIs for Young, who also drove in Will Heppner during the fifth inning and Isaac Croy in the seventh.
“Sam’s been our DH, and he’s done a really good job. I’ve been proud of him,” Sullivan said. “Left-handed hitter, so it gives you a little bit of something different there. I had his brother, Matt, who was one of the most clutch players I’ve ever coached, and Sam’s come up and been very similar.”
Young’s second RBI trimmed the deficit to 9-4 heading into the sixth inning, and the Rebels held the Admirals scoreless at their next chance at bat, though Maryville wasn’t able to produce any offense in its following spot, either.
Farragut loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh and pushed across three runs on a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk, respectively. All Maryville could muster in the final half-inning was Young’s third RBI on a single.
Hames started and went three innings, allowing 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters. He was relieved by Hunter Olivet in the top of the fourth, and Lane Pinkerton earned the final two outs for the Rebels in the seventh.
“I thought Eli (Hames) did a really good job, honestly,” Sullivan said. “We had some tough breaks and some ground balls to the six-hole there, seeing-eye singles and had some infield singles. Just some tough breaks for him. I thought he threw pretty well, honestly. You didn’t feel like (it was) eight runs there in those first three innings. It didn’t feel like that.
“But having said that, we also made three errors in the game, and you can’t do that.”
Farragut’s Braylon Hall earned the win, throwing 4.2 innings and giving up five hits and two walks. He was replaced by Cole Draper for the final 2.1 innings. The duo marked yet another example of the imposing pitching staffs Maryville has to battle each night in District 4-4A.
“Our district is so tough,” Sullivan said. “We faced some good pitchers again tonight. Will face one on Monday night. It’s just a tough grind, so we’re going to have to grow up, but I think my guys will.”
Maryville will get time off from its district when it plays at West Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at Daniel Boone at noon Friday, but the realities of the schedule the Rebels still face loom large.
“Our district’s the best in the state,” Sullivan said. “Not that when we go play non-district teams there’s not some good teams because West Ridge will be really good. Play good competition all the time and it makes you better, and so in our district, we’re going to play good competition all the time and hopefully we can get better.
“Now, we need to win some of these games. Right now we’re 2-3 … We need to get some experience out of it and win.”
