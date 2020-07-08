Maryville football coach Derek Hunt has been preaching a simple message to his players since the pandemic began rocking the sports world last spring.
“Our message to our kids for months now has been, ‘Control the controllables,’” Hunt said. “I’m going to have to start practicing what I preach.”
That’s because football and girls soccer coaches in Tennessee still don’t know what their fall seasons will look like after the TSSAA announced last week it would abide by Gov. Bill Lee’s extension of the emergency order, meaning those contact sports could not begin normal practice until Aug. 29 — more than one month after the normal TSSAA schedule.
The TSSAA was slated to decide Wednesday on contingency plans for the upcoming season, but the vote by the Board of Controls was delayed.
It was frustrating news to many listening into the public portion of the meeting for answers. Some coaches empathize with the difficult position of the TSSAA. Some also just want a decision to be made.
“While frustrating, hopefully their indecisiveness is a sign that they’re taking this seriously and the health of our student-athletes seriously,” Maryville soccer coach Steve Feather said. “I don’t know if there is a way to cope (with the unknown). I’ve never coached like this before.”
It’s also uncharted territory for the TSSAA. On July 1, it presented four options for rescheduling the football season to its Board of Control and said a vote would be taken on Wednesday. A discussion of how to adjust the girls soccer season also was on the agenda.
In Wednesday’s meeting, though, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said the association thought it best to delay any vote after discussing the topic at length with the governor’s legal counsel.
“They’re trying to do their job, but they’re not getting guidance from the governor,” Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin said of the TSSAA. “They’re trying to figure out the best scenario and squeeze everything they can out of our season coming up. They’ve just got to get some guidance from a little bit higher up. ...
"Bottom line is we've got to protect our kids, coaches, fans and cheerleaders, and I think they're doing everything they can."
Part of the delay may also be the TSSAA's effort to get the governor's office to alter the emergency order to include high school sports in the same category as college and pro sports, which allows them to proceed with contact sports as originally planned.
While that would certainly come as welcome news, waiting for it this late into the summer is not easy for football coaches struggling to appropriately time the ramping up of preseason training.
“I just think it’s a bad idea, personally, that we still don’t have any set dates on when we can start,” William Blount football coach Philip Shadowens said. “I don’t like having an indefinite period of, ‘We’re going to make a decision at some point.’ The unknown is not good for kids. …
“Obviously, we all know that things happen and everything is subject to change. But set a date so parents and students and all the people involved in schools and athletics can try to move forward.”
Operating in limbo is no less challenging for soccer players.
Feather and Alcoa soccer coach Shane Corley said there’s a lot more to the sport than just technical and skilled training. Not being able to incorporate that into physical play gets monotonous to players, and the wait for when they will be able to do so can also be emotionally draining.
“You build up intensity in them, and then you go, ‘OK, hold on again, we’re going to have to wait,’” Corley said. “You want them to be energized and have a sense of urgency to come out for a practice session, but then you have to keep telling them, ‘Sorry, we can only do this right now.’ It takes a toll on them.”
Childress said the TSSAA is working to get an answer as soon as possible, and he asked for the public’s help in ensuring a fall sports season can happen. What that looks like is wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing to lower the numbers COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
“There’s no book on how to handle this — it’s unprecedented,” Hunt said. “I’m doing the best I can and I know the TSSAA is doing the best they can, too.”
