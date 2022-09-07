It’s weighed heavy on Jordan Harris’ mind since time expired at Goddard Field nearly a year ago.
Alcoa’s valiant comeback attempt came up short against its crosstown rival Maryville and so did Harris’ first win over the Rebels in his time with the Tornadoes program. He hasn’t forgotten about it, and the fact that he is a senior this time around makes the desire to knock them off on their home turf even stronger.
“(Last year’s game) is on my mind every day,” Harris told The Daily Times. “I think about it every day. This week, I’ve thought about it every day. We should have beat them last year. I would love to beat Maryville my senior year. That’s all we’ve talked about. If we lose this game, we’re going to be mad, super mad if we lose this game.”
Harris was in middle school the last time Alcoa beat Maryville in 2018. He’s been a part of teams that have come close, including last season’s thrilling 30-27 finish that ended with an interception on what would have been the Tornadoes’ game-winning drive.
Now as the team’s feature back on offense, averaging nearly 16 yards a carry, Harris and seven other Alcoa (3-0) seniors will get one last opportunity to place themselves in the annals of one of the state’s most historic prep football rivalry games on Friday at Shields Stadium at 7 p.m.
Next to winning the program’s eighth straight state championship at the end of the season, beating the Rebels (3-0) would be a monumental send-off.
“(Preparation for Maryville) is a little bit more (compared to other games),” Harris said. “Everybody knows, everybody is locked in way harder and wants to go harder to beat them.”
Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford, who has tossed eight touchdowns and averaging more than 190 passing yards in three games, downplays the difference in the team’s approach during Maryville week a little more than Harris does, but it’s just as important to him.
Lunsford watched last season’s crushing finish from the sidelines. Now he’s the team’s unquestioned leader at quarterback, but he doesn’t feel any added pressure, especially this week. He has his teammates to thank for that.
“(Beating Maryville) would mean everything,” Lunsford said. “This team has never beat Maryville, so it would mean everything to beat them at their place for this senior class. We like to go into it as any other week. I know these guys have my back and I’ve got their back. We just need to go out there and make plays and be calm.”
Head coach Brian Nix acknowledges the differences in facing Maryville, too. He’s experienced the rivalry from all angles, first as a player with the Rebels and for the previous 16 seasons as an assistant coach under former Alcoa coach Gary Rankin. The 94th Battle of Pistol Creek will be his first as the Tornadoes head coach.
“We’re so blessed to get to coach and play in this game,” Nix said. “That’s one thing that I want to say to these kids. Situations like this can make you apprehensive. You get worried about screwing up, but you’re going to screw up. In big moments like this, you may throw an interception, you may drop a touchdown, you may miss a tackle, I may make a bad call, but you’re also going to do some great things. You’re going to score a touchdown, you’re going to make a sack, I’m going to make a great call. Anticipate that the bad things are going to happen. Don’t let that get you off guard and be ready for when the good things happen. Try not to ride that wave of emotion during this game.
“I think that’s always been a focus of ours during this week. We always say, when you come out here on a Tuesday, you should have no idea who you’re playing. It’s, every day, about getting our team better and ultimately develop ourselves into a championship football team.”
Consistent, strong development at Alcoa and Maryville is what has led to so many classic meetings between the two teams.
It’s what also makes the two perennial Tennessee football superpowers in their respective classifications.
Nix has seen that growth in his current senior class since they first stepped on campus, some of them as freshmen in 2019. Now, he hopes to see that development pay off into an early-season marquee win.
“Our seasons have always been about our seniors,” Nix said. “It’s always built around them because if you have played four years in this program, you have sacrificed a lot. You have endured a lot mentally, you’ve endured a lot physically and I feel a ton of obligation to give them the best possible senior year that we can give them.
“In four months, they’ll be done playing Alcoa football forever. This is a good group of kids.”
