A week ago, Maryville College dropped a close, but winnable, game late in the second half to LaGrange. Head coach Raul Placeres made a change to his starting lineup the next day, and the Scots responded with a 35-point thumping of Belhaven.
It was deja vu for the Scots on Sunday afternoon inside Cooper Athletic Center, because a night after dropping a close contest to Piedmont, they blew out Huntingdon, 96-61. It was an identical final score to Maryville’s win over Belhaven, and Placeres felt it was fitting given the similarities between the two weekend doubleheaders.
“It’s kind of eerie that it’s the same score as last weekend, 96-61,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “It was kind of the same kind of weekend. We dropped a game that we should have had an opportunity to win, and they bounced back. It shows that there is resolve in this team, and hopefully we can continue to extract that from them as we go forward.”
After plugging in freshman Jose Rodriguez in the second game last weekend, Placeres started two more freshmen, Jaylon Green and Chase Morgan, and they again gave the Scots (9-8, 3-2 CCS) a defensive spark that translated into an early 6-0 lead.
Maryville College, however, could not gain enough traction to pull away, and Huntingdon (1-16, 0-5 CCS) — last in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) and losers of 15 consecutive games — never fell behind more than 10 points, even holding the lead for over a minute. The Scots shot a respectable 46% from the field but only made 2-of-10 3-point attempts in the first half, resulting in a 36-32 halftime advantage.
Placeres expected a competitive half considering the Hawks’ athleticism and proficiency for rebounding. Despite being last in the CCS in both points per game and points allowed per game, Huntingdon entered the contest with the best rebounding margin, and averaged nearly 12 offensive boards a game.
The Scots were able to neutralize Huntingdon’s attack on the glass in the second half and outrebounded it 40-34, including 12-11 on offensive boards.
“Teams like that (Huntingdon) that are athletic and rebound the ball well coming into the game, I knew they were going to give us a really good 20 minutes,” Placeres said. “But you’ve got to follow it up with the last 20, and I felt like that’s where we had the advantage heading into the half.”
While rebounding at a high clip and playing with defensive intensity, Maryville College went on an absurd run over an eight-minute, 25-second stretch.
At the 12:40 mark in the second half, Huntingdon made a layup to bring the Scots’ lead down to 55-47. From there, they surged to a 35-3 run, increasing their advantage to a game-best 40 points when backup guard Devin Mixon drained a 3-pointer to go up 90-50 with four minutes, 15 seconds left.
Maryville College clamped down its defense, forcing seven of its 12 second-half turnovers, and Huntingdon missed 10 of 11 attempted field goals over that stretch. On the other end of the floor, Myles Rasnick added several more buckets to finish with a game-best 25 points, and Jackson Garner connected on three triples as he totaled 14 points on four 3-point makes.
“It felt nice to get a big win like that, to really blow them out,” Morgan, who scored 10 points in his first collegiate start, said. “We’ve really been struggling to get our energy up, so it was good to have a high energy win.”
Placeres knows the Scots are capable of more efforts like their one against Huntingdon, since it is merely a matter of pre-game preparation. That’s good news for the Scots, who will still control their own destiny and are within striking distance in the CCS after an inconsistent start to conference play.
“It’s a matter of preparation, focus and effort going forward,” Placeres said, “that we are going to show why we were picked to win this league, and why we are back-to-back regular season champions.”
