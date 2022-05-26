MURFREESBORO — Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura lived out a dream.
The doubles duo on Thursday became the first Maryville girls tennis players to take the court at the state tournament since 2014. It was a career-defining moment for the two seniors.
The only things that would have made it better were sunnier weather and a different outcome.
After their match was delayed more than an hour and moved to indoor courts due to adverse weather at the Adams Tennis Complex, Huffer and Shimamura fell to Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs, 8-0, in the Class AA girls doubles quarterfinals.
“(Fielitz and Kovacs) were just really good, there was a lot of that (playing a factor),” Huffer told The Daily Times. “We didn’t get to warm up a whole lot, so some of our shots, we were still trying to figure out early on. They moved it to an eight-game pro set, so that’s two sets to six. So I think maybe we could have snagged a few games if we had more space, but it was really fun. We were glad to be here.”
That change in format from the usual best-of-three sets to a “pro set,” meaning a team has to claim eight games to win the match, combined with a warmup time shakeup and a lack of response to it was also what Maryville coach Christian Burns felt contributed to the loss.
“I felt like we started slow,” Burns said. “Normally we get a chance to hit that 30-minute warmup before our match. With the weather conditions the way they are, and that’s not really an excuse. The other girls played really, really well, and we just started slow. Against a team like that that’s super solid, you can’t start slow. You’ve got to come right out of the gate firing.
“We started coming alive toward the end of the set, but it’s a shorter match format, so when you’re only playing the eight-game pro set, you’ve got come out of the gate firing. That’s tough to do when neither team has warmup.”
“Obviously we wish (Fielitz and Kovacs) good luck and to go far,” Huffer added. “It’s exciting to be here. This is the first time we’ve done anything like this.”
Huffer and Shimamura advanced to state in just their first season as a doubles team, but it came as no surprise to Burns, who saw their potential right away.
“I envisioned it at the start of the season that, hey, they could do really well together,” Burns said. “That was the goal, pairing them together hopefully for a chance to get here, and they pulled it off. For them to have the season that they’ve had has been incredible. I’m so proud of them. I just wish the outcome had been a little bit better today.”
Tennis may still play a factor in their futures, too. Huffer plans to attend the University of Tennessee and possibly play for the school’s club team, while Souka, who is from Japan, thinks she would like to continue with the sport as well.
Either way, they left the court full of pride.
“The journey is better than the destination,” Huffer said. “This is our first season together and our last season together. It’s so sad because we play well together, we had fun, we’re friends. It’s kind of bittersweet that it’s ending but I’m glad that it can end at state and we can say that we made it to state. It’s something I will treasure forever.”
“I feel sad because this is the last season for me,” Shimamura added, “but I’m so glad that I could play tennis here and end up at state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.