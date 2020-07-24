The right-handed power hitter ripped the ball over the shortstop and in front of the left fielder for what should have been a routine single Friday afternoon at Maryville’s Sandy Springs Park.
What happened next, however, left everyone mesmerized.
The ball had so much top spin that it seemed to catapult off the grass, over the left fielder’s head and all the way over the outfield fence that was still a good 40 feet away for a ground rule double.
Yes, even at 56-years old, Jose Canseco is still crushing it.
In mid-August, Sandy Springs Park will host the greatest softball hitters the country has to offer for the prestigious Smoky Mountain Classic, but none of them hold a candle to what this weekend’s most prolific hitter ever accomplished in Major League Baseball.
In 17 seasons, Canseco hit 462 home runs, drove in 1,407 runs and stole 200 bases. He was named AL Rookie of the Year as a 21-year old in 1986 and AL MVP in 1988 thanks to season in which he had 42 home runs and 40 stolen bases.
Canseco requires a pinch runner these days so he is no longer known for his speed, but that doesn’t take away from his love for the game.
“The excitement of hitting a softball is like hitting a baseball,” he said. “We’re throwing the ball around. The whole structure of the game is fun. Even though it’s nowhere near the level of Major League Baseball or the fan base, it’s the only form of it you have at our age.”
This weekend, Canseco is playing with Suncoast/Adidas/Shades, which is based out of Bradenton, Fla., and coached by Roberto Minaya. Minaya has known Canseco for five years, and when Canseco recently established residency east of the Mississippi River, he was eligible to be picked up by Minaya’s team.
The ISSA Great Smoky Mountain Senior Class, which is not related to the Smoky Mountain Classic run by Blount County Parks and Rec, began Tuesday and continues through Sunday.
Canseco’s team split two pool play games on Friday. It will play again at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Sandy Springs Park field 3. If it wins, it will play again at noon Saturday. If it loses the first game, it will play at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Both games would also be on field 3.
This is Canseco’s first year playing at the 55 Major Plus level. He played one level below before this year and got intentionally walked on a regular basis.
Minaya said Canseco told him he was concerned the same thing would happen at the higher level, but Minaya convinced him that would not be the case because the team has so many good hitters.
Canseco hits third in the order, and he is protected by clean-up hitter Dave Crawley, who is known as one of the best hitters in the country.
As a result, opponents can no longer walk Canseco. He hit two home runs in the first game before the physics-defying ground rule double in the late innings. In the second game, Canseco hit a line drive that got to the left-field fence so quickly he had to settle for a single.
“He had a blast,” Minaya said. “He hit two bombs out of there, a line drive. He’s happy. He’s having a great time.”
That’s what it’s about for Canseco these days. Gone are the days of him leading the MLB in home runs as a Bash Brother with Mark McGwire and winning the World Series with the A’s and the Yankees.
He’s had his share of bumps in the road since retiring, but this weekend in Maryville, Canseco is doing what he’s always loved — hitting a ball really hard.
“(Growing up) you look for a sport when you’re little you can play with your friends,” he said. “Back then it was more of a fun game. Win, lose or draw you go to your buddy’s pool, you order a pizza and stuff like that.
“Luckily here, it is more (about having) fun. You come out here and have a great time. There is no money involved or pressure. Sure you want to win every game and hit well for your team but mostly it’s a lot of fun out here.”
