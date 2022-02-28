When Gary Rankin stepped down as Alcoa’s football coach, a family-related decision, he told The Daily Times he would entertain coaching in Chattanooga or Murfreesboro since he has family there.
That prospect became reality Sunday as Boyd Buchanan School in Chattanooga announced it hired Rankin as its new head football coach.
“Boyd Buchanan is extremely excited to have Coach Rankin lead our football program and to be part of the Buccaneer community. His credentials, consistency, and success will be a tremendous asset to not only the athletic department, but Boyd Buchanan School,” Director of Athletics Matt Pobieglo said in a release.
“Coach Rankin exemplifies excellence and his leadership in all aspects of the student athlete experience will be invaluable in the classroom, field, community and throughout Boyd Buchanan.”
Rankin resigned earlier this month after 16 seasons as Alcoa’s head coach. He won 13 state titles, including this past season, with the Tornadoes; the most recent made it seven straight state championships for Alcoa.
He is the winningest Tennessee high school football coach with 467 career victories. His overall career record is 467-79, and during his time at Alcoa, he notched a record of 215-20. He also won four state titles at Riverdale before coming to Alcoa and was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013; he’s also been enshrined in the TSSAA and Greater Knoxville Sports Halls of Fame.
Alcoa hired Brian Nix, Rankin’s defensive coordinator with the Tornadoes, as its new head coach.
When he resigned at Alcoa, Rankin was adamant he wasn’t retiring. At Boyd Buchanan, he replaces Jeremy Bosken, who resigned as head coach earlier this month to accept the same position at Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
Rankin’s son, JT, is currently Boyd Buchanan’s Director of Sport Performance.
“I’m excited to be part of the Boyd Buchanan community,” Rankin said. “It is a tremendous opportunity to lead the football program. It’s about family and the chance to work with my son JT and be part of a great school. I can’t wait to get to work and (am) extremely honored to be named head coach of the Buccaneers.”
“We are so excited to welcome Coach Rankin to the Boyd Buchanan family,” Head of School Dr. Jill Hartness added. “I’d like to thank Athletic Director Matt Pobieglo for his strategic vision and leadership that forged this partnership and continues to strengthen BBS athletics. It’s a great day to be a Buccaneer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.