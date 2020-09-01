One thing became abundantly clear Tuesday during a somber day for the Alcoa High School and University of the Cumberlands wrestling families following the unexpected death of Grant Brace.
“I don’t think I realized how good a teammate he was until I saw some of these (social media) tributes,” Alcoa wrestling coach Brian Gossett told The Daily Times. “I mean, I obviously thought he was a good teammate, but to see the reaction of a lot of his teammates today, it has just reaffirmed that was his largest impact (on our program).”
Brace, 20, passed away Monday night, according to a press release from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was from Louisville and was majoring in business administration.
Additional details of Brace’s death were unavailable, the university release states: “The Whitley County coroner’s office is in the very early stages of its review, but there is no indication at this time to suspect that Brace’s death was related to anything other than natural causes,” the release states, adding the death investigation is ongoing.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of Grant Brace,” Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum said in the release. “Grant’s life was cut far too short, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. I ask the entire Cumberlands family to join me in praying for Grant’s family and friends.”
Chris Kraftick, Cumberlands director of athletics, added: “We are all shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Grant. He has brought high character and integrity to the Patriots family over the past two years and has always been part of our OneBigTeam. The entire athletic department is devastated by this news, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, teammates and friends.”
Brace was a three-time state medalist at Alcoa, finishing second as a sophomore, fifth as a junior and third as a senior. At the time, he was one of six Tornado wrestlers to medal three times.
He signed with Cumberlands in April 2018 and tallied three pins in his collegiate career, all of which came last season as a sophomore.
“What I remember most about him is the fact that he was an overachiever in every way,” Gossett said. “He decided he had a goal and he went full speed ahead and did everything he could to achieve that.
“That’s a pretty good legacy for young person — for any person really.”
The university canceled classes at its Williamsburg campus for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Gossett has not yet thought about how the program will honor Brace’s legacy for the upcoming season, but he expects to have a conversation with Brace’s parents, Kyle and Jackie, about the best way to honor their son.
“Grant was a special part of our program, but his parents, Kyle and Jackie, were a big part of our program, too,” Gossett said. “We lost Grant, and now some people who have been important to us, we have to try and lift them up and find the most respectful and dignifying way to sort of honor his memory.”
The outpouring of support following the news of Brace’s death was a start — evidence of the impact he had on those he interacted with throughout his life.
“We talk about family a lot in our wrestling program because wrestling is a hard sport and there isn’t a lot of notoriety that goes along with it,” Gossett said. “A lot of times, those guys and girls only have each other to lean on when times are hard.
“A lot of the reaction to what happened is representative of our community at large and how we take care of each other. When something like this happens, we all hurt and we all try to find some answers to why something like this happens.”
