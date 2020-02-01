Playing football for the University of Tennessee was a dream come true for Jeff Smith in the 1990s.
The Decatur native grew up rooting for the Volunteers, as Tennessee was without an NFL franchise during Smith’s childhood.
Smith was a sophomore in college when he began setting his sights on reaching the biggest stage of all. The Kansas City Chiefs helped him get there when they drafted him in 1996.
“They gave me the opportunity to fulfill a dream of mine since I was a child,” Smith said. “I’ll always be loyal to the Chiefs. I’m very thankful to them for giving me an opportunity.”
Smith now lives in Alcoa, and there’s no question who he will be rooting for Sunday in Super Bowl LIV featuring the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Fla.
Smith was an offensive lineman for the Chiefs for four years before retiring after short stints with Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. He said the stars have finally aligned for Kansas City after its 50-year drought in Super Bowl appearances.
“It’s going to be a pinch-me moment, like, ‘Is this really happening? Are the Chiefs finally in the Super Bowl?’” Smith said. “It’s just surreal. It couldn’t happen to a better city.”
Also a former standout athlete for Meigs County High School, Smith has played with some legendary quarterbacks over the course of his football career. At UT, he was a right guard for Heath Shuler and a center for Peyton Manning.
Tennessee was a hotbed for professional talent during those years, with the entire offensive line on which Smith played advancing to the NFL.
Smith described the NFL Draft as “the world’s longest job interview,” but he didn’t much care where he ended up. He was projected to go in the third round before dropping to the seventh. It was at that point Art Shell — the offensive line coach for the Chiefs at the time — noticed Smith still on the draft board.
Shell later told Smith he demanded they draft him with their next pick.
The Chiefs snagged Smith in the nick of time, as Smith had just received a call from the Steelers saying they were planning to take him.
“I was kind of shocked when the phone rang and it was Kansas City,” Smith said. “Art Shell is the reason I’m a Chief.”
Smith made it to the playoffs once during his time at Kansas City. In 1998 the Chiefs had won the AFC West and boasted a league-best 13-3 record entering a division-round playoff game against the Denver Broncos.
Smith said playing in the playoffs felt like playing at UT on any given Saturday.
“Tennessee home games were electric, and the fans were always in it,” Smith said. “Everything goes up a level in NFL playoffs because you’re not playing for salaries, you’re playing for a championship.”
Kansas City lost that game, 14-10, and the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl. Smith said there were a couple calls that didn’t go the Chiefs’ way in an era that predated instant replay.
Smith will never know if that would have made a difference.
“It was a great season, but Denver snuck up on us,” Smith said. “I always say my Super Bowl ring is in Denver.”
The last time the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl was in 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings for their only title.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has helped restore the franchise back to those glory days. His performance in the Chiefs’ 51-31 playoff victory over the Houston Texans was unlike anything Smith said he has ever seen.
With 321 passing yards and five touchdowns, Mahomes helped Kansas City erase a 24-point deficit — bigger than any they’d overcome in franchise history — en route to a blowout win.
When the Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship, Smith had no trouble rooting against the local favorite. Kansas City’s 35-24 win silenced those who did give Smith’s family flack ahead of the matchup.
“I didn’t know there were so many Titans fans in the Knoxville area until they beat the Patriots in the playoffs,” Smith said in jest. “I just give everyone a hard time.”
Smith not only feels loyalty for the Chiefs. He said he also has a soft spot in his heart for Kansas City and the way it embraces its football team.
“I think this is a team of destiny,” Smith said. “It’s just time for the Chiefs to get back on top the way they were in the early years.”
