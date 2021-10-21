Kirk McNair couldn’t exactly see if the ball had split the uprights, but an orange-clad ball boy’s expression behind the goalpost confirmed it.
He didn’t know it at the time, but McNair had a front-row seat to the first of his many football games between rivals Alabama and Tennessee that autumn afternoon at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15, 1966.
On that particular day, he was covering the game from the sideline as a photographer for the Maryville-Alcoa Times (one of the former names for The Daily Times), but for decades after, McNair would also chronicle the “Third Saturday in October” as a writer, editor and sports information director under legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
“Stanley Delouser was the sports editor and he covered the game,” McNair recalled recently. “We actually had a photo pass and back when I worked there, when you worked in the newsroom you did everything. You were a writer, a photographer and an editor, whatever it took. It was kind of a lean, mean operation. He told me that I could go and shoot the game, but if Alabama won, when I came back to the press box, he might throw me out.”
Third-ranked Alabama used a field goal to take an 11-10 lead over Tennessee late in the fourth quarter, but Vols quarterback Dewey Warren led the Vols down the field to set up kicker Gary Wright for a game-winning field goal.
Tennessee was unranked, having dropped out of the polls following a 6-3 loss to Georgia Tech in Atlanta the week before, but dashing the national title hopes of an undefeated rival at home would be more than enough to consider the season a success.
McNair was right there to see it all: the elation inside Neyland Stadium as Warren willed the Vols into field goal range and the despair when Wright’s field goal missed.
“(Alabama) went undefeated, but they definitely wouldn’t have been in contention (for a national championship) if they lost that game,” McNair said. “I was down on the sideline at the time and I remember it vividly because I was even with Gary (Wright) and I saw him kick and I followed the ball. I saw a Tennessee manager behind the goal post who was there to catch the ball and his head dropped. I knew it was not good.
“That was my first game to cover. It was a very memorable game, certainly for Alabama on the good side, but Stanley didn’t throw me out of the press box.”
McNair witnessed a much different reaction the season before at Legion Field in Birmingham.
In the 1965 meeting between the two teams, McNair traveled from Maryville where he was a student at Maryville College to see the game as a fan. It was the game where Alabama’s Kenny Stabler, who would go on to Super Bowl XI in 1976 as the Oakland Raiders quarterback, ensured a 7-7 tie by throwing the ball out of bounds on fourth-and-goal as time expired.
Stabler thought it was third down and was trying to stop the clock to help the Crimson Tide kick a game-winning field goal. For Tennessee, it felt like a win.
“I saw that game from the stands,” McNair said. “I was just a spectator. I guess Kenny was the only one that didn’t know it was fourth down. Fortunately he did a lot of other things later that mitigated that disaster. He was not the quarterback in that game. He was sent in for a trick play on a field goal try and ran it down to the 1-yard line and just assumed he had made a first down but he hadn’t.”
The Volunteers celebrated the finish as if they had pulled off the upset over an Alabama team that went on to finish 9-1-1, beat No. 3 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl and finish as national champions according to the Associated Press — the program’s third in five years.
Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey was successful against Bryant’s Crimson Tide teams during his tenure, going 3-2-1 against them, but in the moments after the 1965 game, McNair remembers Dickey’s reaction being different than his players.
“It told me a lot about Doug Dickey,” McNair said. “When the game ended, the Tennessee players wanted to carry him out to midfield to meet (Alabama head coach) Paul Bryant and Dickey told them ‘No, we didn’t win the game. We’re not celebrating a tie.’ That told me a lot about his character.”
When it came to coaches in this rivalry game, McNair has seen plenty first-hand.
A Birmingham native, McNair ended up attending Maryville College and studying political science because of his background with the Presbyterian Church and the school’s association with it. He was offered a job as a freshman at the Maryville-Alcoa Times and spent all four years as a student working there.
“Tutt Bradford was the publisher at the time, Dean Stone was the managing editor and Jack Wentworth was the manager of operations,” McNair said. “They gave me a job working down in the old press room. It was nasty and dirty where the paper’s came off the press, and I would tie them up into bundles for the carriers. One day, Jack came down and jerked me around a little bit, told me they were going to have to let me go, which broke my heart.
“Fortunately, I didn’t cuss him out because he said he was kidding and that they were moving me to the newsroom as a proofreader and that I could help out with writing stories.”
After McNair’s graduation from MC, the Times offered to keep him on as a sports writer, but he opted to move back to Birmingham to study law. He ended up getting a job at the sports department of the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald, which eventually opened the door for him with the football program as a sports information director.
“The Post-Herald was a morning paper, so I could work at night and go to school during the day,” McNair said. “It was sort of a where-are-you-when-opportunity-strikes sort of thing. I had been made assistant sports editor at 24 years old at the Post-Herald, which was the second largest paper in the state. I was not covering Alabama or Auburn because we didn’t have beat writers. Whoever had seniority covered the best games. It turns out the guy that was covering the second-best games had a serious heart attack and his doctor told him no more covering games so that moved me up to it.
“Every week I was covering Alabama or Auburn and Charley Thornton was the sports information director at Alabama. He lost his assistant and he called me and asked if I would be interested. I had just turned down a job at the Tuscaloosa News because my wife (Lynne McNair) and I had just bought a house in Birmingham, but to my surprise she said, ‘Let’s go.’”
Working for Bryant allowed McNair to see just how seriously the coach took playing Tennessee every year.
“Unquestionably, (Tennessee) was the biggest game to him,” McNair said. “That dated from his days as a player (at Alabama) and as a coach at Kentucky. He considered Tennessee to be ‘The game’ and the one that was most important. The scout team wore white helmets with orange tape and painted a ‘T’ on the side and they wore orange jerseys.
“He was maybe overdoing it. Even the bulletin board was full of Tennessee stuff. ... It was hard for him to make it like a regular game because it wasn’t a regular game to him.”
McNair recalls the week leading up to the 1971 game between the two teams where Bryant, who played against UT in 1935 despite a “partially broken leg,” demonstrated just how much defeating the Vols meant to him — and what he thought playing Alabama meant to Tennessee.
“Part of my job was going to practice every day,” McNair said. “I’d talk to coach Bryant and get some notes from him and write up a little story and send it to the wire services and a few of the local newspapers. I walked out there one day during Tennessee week and as I’m looking around I realized something wasn’t right. I started counting and there were 12 players on offense and 12 on defense.
“I caught up with Alabama secondary coach Bill Oliver and I asked him what the deal was. Well, there was an apartment complex that overlooked the practice field and Bill told me that Coach Bryant was convinced that Tennessee rented one of those apartments and had somebody spying on us. So we practiced with 12 on each side so they wouldn’t know which players weren’t really part of the play.”
After nine years of working in the athletic department department at Alabama, McNair started BAMA Magazine in 1979 covering the Crimson Tide until it was sold to Scout.com and eventually 247Sports.com, where he currently writes for the site’s Alabama affiliate.
When Alabama and Tennessee kick off Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (7 p.m.,ESPN), McNair will be there to report on the most recent installment of a series that goes back 104 years.
“I write for Bama Online now,” McNair said. “I still cover all the games, so I’ll be there. Just about everybody there knows me. I’ll probably be the oldest guy there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.