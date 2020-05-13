Luke Burnett has long dreamed of playing basketball at the next level.
In November, that became a reality for the former Heritage player and current Walland resident when he signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Division II Alabama-Huntsville.
“I’ve always wanted to (play in college) ever since I was little,” said Burnett, who played his junior and senior seasons at Knoxville Webb. “I had the dream of even playing past college, and hopefully I still can.”
Burnett transferred from Heritage to Webb halfway through his sophomore season, and he played a crucial role in Webb ending the 2018-19 season with its first state championship a year after it finished runner-up without him.
“Helping my team win a state championship was a great feeling — great redemption for all the guys who were there before,” Burnett said. “I was just playing for all my teammates, even the ones that graduated.”
Burnett started his high school career at Heritage. His freshman year, the Mountaineers finished 16-15 — the team’s third straight winning season. However, Burnett said the squad graduated a core group of seniors and, the next year, Heritage went 4-22.
A guard and deep scoring threat, Burnett transferred to Webb halfway through his sophomore season because, he said, it was a better fit. TSSAA rules barred Burnett from playing for the remainder of the season.
That was a tough pill for Burnett to swallow, especially when the Spartans made their first state final appearance. They lost to Knoxville Grace Christian, 46-44, in the championship, and all Burnett could do was watch from the bench.
“It was frustrating,” Burnett said of his inability to help his team. “They just fell short in the last couple seconds.”
However, that time on the bench allowed for a smooth transition. He got experience playing with the squad over the summer and, come his junior season, the Spartans were ready to rectify their 2017-2018 shortcomings.
Averaging more than 13 points, Burnett helped them do just that.
In the 2019 state championship, Webb cruised past Tipton-Rosemark, 75-40, at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Burnett scored a team-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Burnett also contributed 12 points in each of the Spartans’ two state tournament wins leading up to the final. His contributions earned him Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state honors his junior and senior seasons.
“A highlight was definitely winning the state championship,” Burnett said. “We were ahead the whole game. At the end, we pulled away. We just came out ready to play.”
The Spartans made another deep run in the playoffs Burnett’s senior season, but it didn’t end in the same kind of storybook fashion as the one before. They advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Lausanne, 63-55.
Burnett’s playing days are not over, though. He said he immediately fell in love with Alabama-Huntsville after one visit. Like Webb, it’s a program on the rise.
Alabama-Huntsville finished last season 26-5 on its way to winning its fourth conference tournament title overall and its third in the past six seasons. The Chargers defeated top-seeded Valdosta State, 91-82, in Gulf South Conference championship, earning them an automatic berth to the NCAA South Regional before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the tournament’s cancellation.
“I just loved it,” Burnett said of UAH. “The coaches, the payers the environment — everything about it, it was just a perfect fit for me.”
