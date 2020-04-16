After two years at Tennessee, sophomore point guard Jazmine Massengill is transferring to Kentucky.
Massengill announced she was entering the transfer portal on March 31.
The Chattanooga native will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Tennessee, however, added graduate transfer Keyen Green — a 6-foot-1 forward/center from Liberty University.
Massengill jumped into the starting lineup for good three games into last season after fellow sophomore Zaay Green tore her ACL, sidelining her indefinitely.
Massengill was second on the team in assists with 128. She recorded 10 or more in a game twice last season, including a career-best 12 against Missouri.
Keyen joins the Lady Vols after redshirting her junior season with an ankle injury.
She bounced back last season and led Liberty University by shooting 59% from the field with an average of 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Her field goal percentage ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Sun Conference and No. 11 nationally, and Green is the first in program history to earn All-ASUN first team honors.
Keyen graduated last May with a degree in finance and has been working on a master’s degree in business administration. She will have one season of eligibility remaining.
“Keyen brings maturity and game experience to our team,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said.
“She is productive in the paint and aggressively rebounds the ball. She provides us another person of high character, and we are excited to welcome her to our program.”
