Tennessee's No. 4 all-time leading scorer Tamika Catchings will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.
Catchings played for the Lady Vols from 1997-2001 and is one of two UT players to earn WBCA All-America accolades all four seasons of her career.
She played a key role on the 1997-98 team that went 39-0 and won the NCAA championship. She also led the Lady Vols to a runner-up finish in 2000. Tennessee won the SEC regular season title every season she played.
Catchings ranks fourth in team history with 2,113 points and sixth in rebounds with 1,004.
She played 15 seasons in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. She was named 2011 WNBA MVP and led the Fever to the 2012 WNBA championship. She was named to the All-WNBA team 12 times in her career.
Catchings also won four consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team USA from 2002-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.