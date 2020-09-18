One of the first things that crossed George Quarles’ mind as sports around the globe were put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic was Neyland Stadium.
The former head coach at Maryville High and current Furman offensive coordinator was slated to be on the sidelines of the historic venue for the first time in his college coaching career today before all fall sports competition in the Southern Conference was postponed until the spring semester on Aug. 13.
“It was something that I think we all were looking forward to, but especially somebody like me who is from that area and grew up a Tennessee fan,” Quarles told The Daily Times. “We were excited to play in a great stadium like Neyland Stadium against a great historical opponent who is heading in the right direction.
“It’s pretty disappointing, but what can you do. These are crazy times.”
Tennessee will open its season against South Carolina on Sept. 26 (TV: SEC Network) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Quarles will likely watch from 103 miles away in Greeneville, 36 years after he first stepped foot in Neyland Stadium —one of 57,560 fans who witnessed a 17-17 tie between the Volunteers and UCLA on Sept. 7, 1974.
“I think what makes it different in Tennessee, and some other schools might argue, but really it is only Tennessee,” Quarles said. “In Tennessee, I don’t even think the Titans come close to the support the Vols get. That is what makes their program a little bit different and special for somebody who grew up there.”
Quarles witnessed several historic moments in the following years, such as the Vols ending an 11-game losing streak to Alabama in Bear Bryant’s last game in Neyland Stadium on Oct. 16, 1982.
An opportunity to traverse the same sideline as Bryant and other legendary coaches and be on Shields-Watkins Field for the first time with a crowd in attendance — he practiced there once during his playing days at Jefferson County High School leading up the 1983 Class AAA state championship game — made for a potentially exciting moment and a disappointing cancellation.
“The fact that you would be where so many people have been, all the great coaches that have stood on that sideline and you would get to be one of them,” Quarles said. “It’s cool for us as coaches, and I know our players love it when we get to go to those places that you’ve watched on Saturday nights your whole life.
“That was something we were certainly looking forward to, but maybe some other time.”
Instead, the Paladins are preparing for an unprecedented spring season that is still up in the air.
The NCAA is allowing teams that are not competing in the fall to have 12 hours together per week as opposed to eight during a normal offseason, and Furman is using the additional time to catch up on strength and conditioning and player development that a lack of spring practice prevented.
“It’s the first time for me since 1978 that I haven’t been playing or coaching in the fall,” Quarles said, “but we’re trying to use it to our advantage.”
Neyland Stadium may not be the setting for one Quarles’ patented trick plays this season, but the hope is that Tennessee and Furman can reschedule their first meeting since 1942 and bring Quarles back to the area where he became the high school coach with the nation’s highest all-time winning percentage (.940, min. 200 games), according to MaxPreps.
“They’ve talked about trying to make it up at some point, but who knows if I’ll still be there by then,” Quarles said. “I’m sure they will because they know for a place like Furman, that $500,000 game is a big deal for our athletic department.
“I’m sure they will give us a chance to reschedule, but I guess the issue is college schedules are done so far in advance. I know we’re pretty solid through 2025 or 2026, so maybe it happens after that, but who knows how (Tennessee) stands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.