George Quarles guided the Maryville football program to unprecedented heights as a high school head coach. He’ll now look to do the same in college football.
East Tennessee State University hired Quarles as its next head football coach, the school announced Thursday.
“It is an honor and privilege to welcome George Quarles as the head coach of ETSU Football,” Athletic Director Scott Carter said during a press conference. “Throughout his career in football, he has personified winning both on and off the field.”
Quarles was Maryville’s head coach for 18 seasons, leading the Rebels to 11 state championships and a 250-16 overall record, before leaving to become Furman University’s associate head coach. He also was the Paladins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four seasons.
Quarles replaces Randy Sanders, who retired after leading ETSU to a program-record 11 wins this season.
“I would like to thank Dr. Brian Noland, the ETSU Board of Trustees, and Scott Carter for trusting me with this opportunity,” Quarles said. “I am humbled, honored and excited to be the head coach of East Tennessee State University Football.
“We are hoping to build onto the championship culture that has already been established. ETSU is an amazing place with amazing people. I can’t wait to get started.”
After playing college football at Furman, then beginning his coaching career in 1991, Quarles joined Maryville as an assistant in 1995.
He was promoted to head coach four years later, starting a historic tenure in which he became the winningest high school coach in the country from 2007-16 and even led Maryville to a stretch of 74 straight wins.
“From his roots at Jefferson County High School to the Southern Conference, (Quarles) has compiled daunting statistics in 39 years of playing and coaching the game,” Carter said, “winning over 450 games, having 27 seasons with 10 or more wins, 34 seasons leading to the playoffs, and having 29 seasons where his team won at least one championship.
“Coach Quarles’ record of success is historic throughout the United States, and I am most excited about the person of character and father figure he will be as the head coach of ETSU football. We first met as rivals on a football field in 1995, and I have always admired his love of the game and competitive spirit. During many years as friends and competitors, I have wanted to work with him and am so excited that today we get to do just that.”
