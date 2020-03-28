Wofford freshman Georgie McDevitt was not happy with one of her performances in the first track and field meet of her collegiate career.
A former Maryville High School standout, McDevitt got beat in the prelims of the 55-meter dash in December at the Mountaineer Indoor hosted by Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina.
“She looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to beat that girl next time,’” Wofford coach Johnny Bomar said. “In the finals, she came back and beat her, and I was like, ‘Well, where did this quiet girl get this kind of tenacity from?’”
McDevitt has been raising eyebrows that way for years with her talent and drive. She wound up winning that event in a school-record time of 7.16 seconds before going on to set many more program bests.
In March, McDevitt won Southern Conference Indoor Female Freshman of the Year honors — making her the first to do so in program history. She looked poised to build on that success this spring before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the suspension of the outdoor season.
Fortunately for McDevitt, she has plenty of time to continue raising the bar over the next several years.
“We call her a silent assassin because she’s very quiet and very nice, but she hates losing,” Bomar said, placing emphasis on the word "hates."
“We knew Georgie was going to be good. We didn’t know she was going to come in and do that.”
McDevitt got into track in eighth grade, and her introduction wasn’t ideal. In her first practice, rain forced the team indoors, and McDevitt tripped during a stairs workout. She broke her left ankle during the fall, which sidelined her for half the season.
That rough start didn’t deter her from sticking with it in high school. As a senior, McDevitt led Maryville to a second-place finish at the TSSAA championships by taking first in the 100 dash and second in the triple jump and in the 200 dash. She also anchored the winning 400 relay team.
Maryville had never finished higher than third at the state meet.
Thanks to another former Maryville standout, Bomar took notice of McDevitt early. McLeod Dean was a four-time All-State runner for the Lady Rebels before continuing her career at Wofford. She was a star for the Terriers, winning 2019 SoCon Female Most Outstanding Track Performer honors as a senior.
“McLeod had good things to say about Georgie, so we went ahead and started the process, and she committed to us early,” Wofford assistant coach Michael Wilson said. “By the time it got to the (high school) state meet, we were just glad she had already signed with us.”
Bomar said he makes a priority out of not putting too much pressure on freshmen, but McDevitt has enough drive to feel it anyway.
She said she was nervous heading into her first indoor meet, where she not only broke Wofford’s school record in the 55 dash, but also in long jump with a mark of 5.73 meters (18 feet, 9 ¾ inches).
“I’m a perfectionist,” McDevitt said. “I do definitely put pressure on myself. I just tried to remind myself I’m in college, and they wanted me for a reason. I feel like I perform well under pressure.”
The college stage wasn’t the only thing unfamiliar to McDevitt. She was also taking on a new event.
McDevitt had never competed in long jump. As the jumps coach, Wilson said he quickly recognized how her power and speed could translate over into the event.
He was right.
“She’s just very mentally tough,” Wilson said. “If you ask her to do something, she’s just like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’”
Wilson learned just how right he was in the squad’s second meet of the season at East Tennessee State University. It was January, and the Terriers were coming off Christmas break. For that reason, Wilson said the coaches don’t usually put much stock into those performances given athletes are usually out of practice.
McDevitt, however, didn’t take a step backwards over the holidays. She set another school record in the triple jump (11.59 meters) and bested her own long jump record with a distance of 5.96 meters.
That’s more than 19 and a half feet, earning her SoCon field athlete of the week honors.
“To come out and do that, that kind of opened everybody’s eyes,” Wilson said. “I did not think she would jump as far as she did this year — 19.5 feet having never done it before. That definitely surprised me. … She’s just scratching the surface. I think that could potentially be her best event.”
McDevitt’s athleticism is undeniable, but what Bomar and Wilson said sets her apart is her competitive fire, often masked by her soft-spoken demeanor.
During jumps drills, the first words Wilson said he often hears from McDevitt when she gets out of the sand are, “I can do better.”
“The competitiveness is there, but it’s not out on display for everyone else to see,” Wilson said. “As I got to know her throughout the season, I could see it more and pick up on more of the smaller signs. She really wants to be as good as she can be.”
McDevitt’s rookie season came to an end on March 1 in the SoCon indoor championships. She placed second in the 200 dash (24.5 seconds), third in the long jump (5.85 meters), fourth in the 60 dash (7.65 seconds) and anchored the third-place 400 relay team.
Her 20.5 points sparked the women’s squad to a fourth-place finish — its highest ever in that meet.
“Her potential is huge,” Bomar said. “With this short of a season, it’s real tough. But, for her, the sky is the limit.”
McDevitt, who is majoring in biology, was in study hall weeks ago when the world of sports began to unravel in response to the spread of COVID-19. She began getting news that other conferences were cancelling the rest of their track and field seasons.
Suddenly, hers was over, too.
“We were all kind of expecting it, but it was heart-breaking,” McDevitt said. “That really motivates me because it would have been nice to have time to see where I stand. …
“Next year, going into outdoor, I’ll just have to work twice as hard to prove myself.”
