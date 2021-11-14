KNOXVILLE — Desmond Oliver joked that he had no idea how to get to the visitor’s locker room upon arriving at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I walked in here and walked down the hall going to the Ray Mears Room thinking the visiting locker room was there,” Oliver said. “It was strange but walking in it felt great to see people who appreciate what we did together for six years.
“After the emotion wears off because you’re excited to see your former boss, colleagues and guys you coached, it’s time to go to battle and try to win a game.”
What the first-year East Tennessee State coach witnessed instead was a rout as No. 18 Tennessee proved way too much for Buccaneers in a 94-62 victory Sunday that had the former Tennessee assistant reminiscing about one of the best seasons in program history.
“I love my team,” Oliver said. “They’ve been really, really good since June, but Tennessee is pretty good. It might be the best team I’ve seen here since that Grant Williams and (Admiral) Schofield team that won 31 games (in 2018-19).”
Tennessee (2-0) may not have an inside presence as prevalent as Grant Williams this season, but junior forward Olivia Nkamhoua has shown obvious improvement through the first two games of the season.
Nkamhoua dominated East Tennessee State’s frontcourt, more than doubling his career-high with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting (2-for-2 from 3) to go along with eight rebounds in 24 minutes.
“In my opinion, (Tennessee) coach (Rick) Barnes is at his best with veterans,” Oliver said. “He’s the best teacher and player developer that I’ve ever been around, so the guys that end up being juniors and seniors are going to be elite. You add that with a point guard like Kennedy (Chandler), and now (Nkamhoua) is getting dunks and drop-offs — and the fact that he has the freedom to take open threes — it makes it really hard to guard him.”
Chandler is the driving force for a dangerous offense that is averaging 92 points per game. The Vols shoot a barrage of 3-pointers (27-for- 63) and also got a better showing from inside the arc than they had against UT Martin in their season opener, improving from 24 points in the paint to 42.
The 5-star prospect tallied 16 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting and added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
“(Chandler) reminds me of a young Kyrie Irving,” Oliver said. “There was no one on the court that could slow him down. … When the game started and I started watching him dribble through people, drop dimes and make threes, I’m sitting there and saying, ‘Wow, name a point guard in America that is better than him.’
“I asked my staff that question and guys couldn’t figure it out. I always tell people that if a name doesn’t come up real fast, then there isn’t any. Any time you have a guy that is considered the best in the country at something, you’re pretty elite.”
The improvement of Nkamhoua as well as the obvious talent of Chandler are two of the reason why Tennessee could enjoy the level of success it failed to have a year ago despite having Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson — two 2021 NBA Draft selections — manning the backcourt.
Oliver has no problem believing that history could be on the horizon.
“I feel like if those guys can stay healthy, they have a team that can advance to the Final Four,” Oliver said. “Certainly a team that can advance deep into March because they can score it, make 3s, they have an inside presence with Fulky (John Fulkerson) and Oliver (Nkamhoua) and they’re big and athletic. They’re a really, really good team.”
