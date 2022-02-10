KNOXVILLE — Madison Webber was in the batting cages at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium just hours before Tennessee was set to take on No. 12 LSU in the first of a three-game series when co-head coach Karen Weekly walked in.
Weekly informed Webber that she was going to start at first base in place of Ashley Morgan, who had suffered an injury and was going to miss a substantial amount of time.
For Webber, the former King’s Academy standout who at that point was a sophomore that hadn’t started in an SEC game, it was an opportunity she had dreamed of.
“I remember being in the batting cages during warmups and Karen coming up to me and telling me that Ashley was out and I was going to be at first,” Webber told The Daily Times. “I was just like, ‘Let’s go.’ I felt prepared and I’m very confident in my abilities at first base just learning from Ashley and all of the work I’ve put in here. I wasn’t nervous or anything, I was just really excited to get to play in an SEC game.”
Being a confident player that can be plugged in at just about any position on the field at any time is the reputation Webber has garnered from coaches and teammates since arriving at Tennessee in 2019.
As a sophomore last season, Webber appeared in 51 games while playing first base, right field and as a designated player. At the plate, she hit .273, finishing with 30 hits, eight doubles and 18 RBIs.
“(Webber) is always ready to go,” Weekly said. “Last year, when Ashley Morgan got injured and she was out for a while, she stepped in and we didn’t miss a beat. That’s what I love about her. She can step in in the outfield and play and she can step in at first base and play. She can DP, and can pinch hit. Nothing is going to phase her.
“She’s going to make sure she is ready, that she’s mentally tough and whenever she’s in the ballgame, she’s going to battle for us.”
Webber was no stranger to success at TKA where she helped the Lions to three Division II-A state championships (2016, 2017 and 2019).
Among her plethora of personal accolades at the prep level, she earned All-America honors from MaxPreps and FloSoftball and was a Gatorade National Player of the Year nominee in 2017. It was no mystery when she made an early contribution to the Lady Vols as a freshman in 2020.
Webber played in 14 games that season, including nine starts at first base and recorded six hits, two runs and five RBIs but that campaign was cut short just 23 games in due to the COVID pandemic.
Being able to make up for lost time last season in the place of Morgan provided validation to an already confident Webber.
“(Playing in place of Morgan) boosted my confidence a lot,” Webber said. “I was pretty confident beforehand, but being able to actually execute it within the game just boosted it even more and it validated the fact that my hard work had paid off and I was exactly where I needed to be.”
Her teammates are confident, too. According to senior pitcher Ashley Rogers, no matter where Webber is on the field at any given time, she knows her teammate is more than capable of making plays should there be contact at the plate.
“(Webber) does it all,” Rogers said. “Like in practice, if you stick her out there, she looks like she’s been there her entire life. It’s crazy. She’s an awesome teammate, she’ll do whatever for the team. If you throw her in there and she hasn’t been there in a few games, she looks like she’s been starting the entire year. She is just such a true utility player and if you needed her to pitch, she would do that, too.
“She’s definitely a good athlete and a good softball player and has all of the confidence in the world.”
While it may seem like it, Webber doesn’t just move to different places on the field and excel without having to put in the background work. She approaches every position with hours of practice and preparation to be the best she can be.
That goes back to her days starring for the Lady Lions no matter where she was, and it has carried over to one of the biggest stages in college softball.
“Something I’ve really taken on a role at Tennessee is just being able to play any position where I’m needed and being prepared to play that position,” Webber said. “My confidence comes from preparation. I am constantly making sure I am prepared to play every single position and every single scenario so when the time comes for me to come in, it just feels natural.”
