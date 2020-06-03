A glance at the box score of the 1955 season opener between Tennessee and Mississippi State would not have caught anybody off guard, but a closer look would have revealed an unexpected statistic.
The meeting between two middle-of-the-pack Southeastern Conference teams that would finish with six wins apiece 65 years ago ended with the Bulldogs leaving Neyland Stadium with a 13-7 victory over the Vols. That season, Tennessee’s prized tailback Johnny Majors rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns en route to being named the SEC Player of the Year, but for one week, he was not even the leading rusher on his own team.
That distinction went to then-redshirt sophomore fullback Lon Herzbrun.
A year later, Herzbrun was no longer in the backfield and spent his final two seasons playing offensive guard and defensive tackle because of multiple broken fingers sustained throughout his high school baseball career. It gave him a weaker right-hand grip.
The fingers were not the reason the current Maryville resident and on-air personality for the Blount County-based radio show “The Sports Page” told Majors, who died Wednesday at age 85, shared with his teammate.
“I told Majors they moved me because I outgained him against State,” Herzbrun joked.
The two shared countless other jokes, conversations and memories over their 67-year friendship that ended Wednesday with Majors’ passing.
“He was a great friend,” Herzbrun told The Daily Times. “That’s about all I can say.”
Majors will be memorialized for his notable achievements on the field as one of the game’s best single-wing tailbacks and as a championship-winning coach who rebuilt programs at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
The Lynchburg native was named SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC in 1955 and 1956, the latter of which also included consensus All-American honors and a second-place finish for the Heisman Trophy behind Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung. Majors led the SEC in total yards (1,101), touchdowns (12) and broke the league’s single-season record for completion percentage (61.0) to propel the Vols to a No. 2 ranking at season’s end.
He ranked top 10 all-time in the SEC in total offense (2,757 yards) and rushing (1,622 yards) at the end of his playing career and was named to the Quarter-Century All-SEC team (1950-74) at running back, along with LSU’s Billy Cannon and Alabama’s Johnny Musso.
“He was a guy that when you blocked for him, it felt like the (defense) was falling over you just to get to him,” Herzbrun said. “All we had to do was set up a block because he had great vision. He was probably 165 pounds soaking wet, but he had a great feel of when to cut back and when to go.”
Majors learned that patient style of running from his dad, Shirley Majors, who coached him at Huntland High School, in Franklin County near the Alabama line. It was an early attribute that played a role in the many successes of one of the eight players to have their number retired at Tennessee (No. 45).
Majors was quick to acknowledge the father-learned skill.
“I didn’t know I was a legend,” Majors said when he was selected as Tennessee’s SEC Football Legend in 2002. “Whatever my biography may say is good, I know why it happened. … I had great support from home, unconditional love from my parents, my siblings, my wife, Mary Lynn, and children.
“I had exceptional coaching as a player from my father, Shirley Majors, and from Harvey Robinson and Bowden Wyatt, and their staffs. No man could have had a better mother than I did in Elizabeth Majors. I had special teammates who were helpful in me being as effective as I might have been.
“I had no excuses to fail based on the people I just mentioned — whatever favorable accomplishments there might have been. I’m not the one to judge that.”
The loyalty to those who helped him along the way was evident when he returned to his alma mater as the program’s 19th head coach in 1977 after leading a Tony Dorsett-led Pitt to its first national championship since 1937 the year before.
Herzbrun coached linebackers at UT from 1969-76, and as Majors assembled a coaching staff that would start rebuilding a program that finished next to last in the SEC in 1976, he tried to do it by including his former teammate and one of his best friends.
At the time, though, teams were only allowed six varsity coaches, and it made no sense to break up a staff that had just reached the pinnacle of college football in Pittsburgh.
“I realized that he had to take care of the coaches that he brought from Pittsburgh,” Herzbrun said. “He felt bad, but I told him, ‘If I was in your place, I wouldn’t hire me. I’d take care of the guys that got you that national championship.’”
It proved to be the right decision.
Majors amassed a 116-62-6 record with three conference championships (1985, 1989 and 1990) and 12 bowl appearances during his 16-year tenure in Knoxville.
Herzbrun was never too far away.
The two maintained a close relationship, one that was built on the football field and bolstered by a mutual respect for each other’s coaching accomplishments.
“There isn’t a week that went by that we didn’t call each other, text each other or see each other,” Herzbrun said. “It’s a great loss for me, but it’s also a great loss for Tennessee and the program itself because he did a lot for Tennessee.”
