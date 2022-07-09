Philip Shadowens is sticking around the sidelines in Blount County.
The former William Blount coach has been hired as the new head football coach at Eagleton College and Career Academy, Blount County Schools announced Friday.
Shadowens takes over an Eagleton program still in its infancy. Eagleton fielded a ninth grade football team last year and will expand the high school program to ninth and 10th grade this upcoming season; the goal is to play a varsity TSSAA schedule the year after that.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I think what they’re doing, what they’re building, facilities-wise, field-wise … I got a chance to meet the administration. I just think it has so many things going for it. It truly has a chance to be a really, really, really special place.”
Shadowens resigned as William Blount’s head football coach in January due to minor health issues after seven years leading the Governors. He accumulated a 17-56 record at William Blount, with the team making the playoffs three times, two of which due to automatic qualification, during his tenure.
William Blount hired former assistant Robert Reeves to replace Shadowens.
Before coming to Blount County, Shadowens had head coaching stints at Smyrna High School, Middle Tennessee Christian School — where he also took hold of a relatively new program — and Blackman High School. He won back-to-back Class 5A state titles at Smyrna in 2006 and 2007 and led Blackman to the Class 6A playoffs each of his six seasons there.
He holds a career record of 196-134.
Shadowens is excited about the fit for him at Eagleton. Former head coach Michael Bosco, who started the program, coached with Shadowens at William Blount, and there’s even more overlap than that.
“You’re building from the ground up,” Shadowens said. “Coach Bosco and his staff, which is a lot of my staff from William Blount, guys that worked with me at William Blount are there, so it’s going to be a staff with a lot of cohesiveness because we’ve worked together for years at William Blount.
“It’s a unique opportunity to really build it from the ground up and to set what your expectations are and the kids’ responsibilities and your student body, kind of set the tone for what football games should be like.”
Eagleton will play a JV and middle school football schedule this season. The expectation is that the school will be informed of its TSSAA classification late this year, Shadowens said.
“I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Shadowens said. “I think it’s going to be a special place. I think it’s going to be a place that a community can really hold on to and take pride in. Just been so impressed with everybody that I’ve spoken to about, ‘What do you foresee?’ and ‘What are your goals as a school and goals as a basketball program and a baseball program and a football program?’
“The thing that jumps out to me is, in talking to all of those coaches, everybody has the same goal. Everybody believes it can truly be a special place and can be kind of a crown jewel of Blount County and of our county schools. I’m just glad to be a part of that and looking forward to getting started on Monday.”
