PIGEON FORGE — Mak Bremer picked up her fifth foul with two minutes, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter on defense Monday night at Pigeon Forge High School.
After she checked out of the game, Gatlinburg-Pittman converted both times at the free-throw line to take the lead for the final time. Less than 20 seconds later, Amelia Pfeiffer was whistled for her fifth and joined Bremer on the bench.
It was one of those nights for the Lady Tornadoes. Their stars sat for too much of the game in foul trouble and could only watch as an injured Karli Haworth and freshmen gave their best effort for No. 1-seed Alcoa before ultimately falling to No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman, 52-47, in the District 2-2A championship game for the second year in a row.
“It handcuffed a lot of what we were trying to do,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “We threw some freshmen out there in tough situations — they’re good freshmen, talented freshmen — but it’s a bigger environment than they’ve been a part of to this point this year.”
Already down All-District player Macie Ridge to injury, Alcoa (28-4) could not afford Bremer, and at points both Pfeiffer sisters, sitting in foul trouble. Haworth hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game, 44-44, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but G-P (24-5) outscored the Lady Tornadoes, 8-3, to close the game. Haworth scored half of Alcoa’s fourth-quarter points.
Ainsley Pfeiffer joined her sister by fouling out with six seconds remaining, and for the night, the Lady Tornadoes committed 24 fouls, 13 of which came in the second half.
“We came in, obviously, adjusting without Macie, and before we blink, Mak has two fouls,” Baumann said. “She’s sitting most of the first half and ended up fouling out early. Ainsley Pfeiffer fouls out. There’s some tough things that went against us.”
One of Alcoa’s only starters that kept out of foul trouble was Haworth, who recorded a game-high 24 points along with five 3-pointers. Haworth was not playing at 100%, as she took a hit on a 3-point attempt with 2:10 left in the first half and came up holding her left knee.
Haworth returned before the break, but she was clearly not 100%. Several of her late-game 3’s came well short of the hoop, a sign that she was still feeling some residual pain, but Baumann praised her effort for gutting through an “uncomfortable” night.
Haworth’s importance to the Lady Tornadoes has grown since Ridge left their Feb. 10 game, and Baumann knows they would not have been in the title game for as long as they were had she not done the lion’s share of work.
“She kept us in it,” Baumann said. “I’m proud of her effort. She has a lot on her plate now. With Macie’s injury, we’re asking Karli to do a lot more offensively and defensively. Handling the ball, she’s got a lot more on her shoulders, and she just ran out of steam. A little bit banged up late, she got knocked down quite a bit, but she fought and competed like she always does.”
Alcoa’s season is not over, and it will continue play later this week in the Region 1-2A tournament, where it will host West Greene (9-27) in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Friday.
“This hurts because we’re playing for a championship, but there’s a good chance we’ll see them again next week if we can take care of business in the region tournament,” Baumann said. “Next week’s a really big one. The region championship and a chance to host a sub-state game.”
