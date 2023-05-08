The scoreboard didn’t show everything.
As No. 7-seed Heritage battled No. 2 Hardin Valley on Monday in the first round of the District 4-AAA Tournament, the scoreboard merely reflected each time the Hawks scored against the Mountaineers, flashing a 4-0 result in favor of Hardin Valley once the final seconds expired.
The scoreboard didn’t reflect how Heritage (1-17) frustrated its opponent, putting more pressure on it than in years past. It didn’t explain how much the Mountaineers had grown this season, one that ended with Monday’s loss.
“Definitely, from the beginning of this season, we’ve seen the kids grow fundamental-wise,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles told The Daily Times. “A lot of the kids, towards the end of the season, had built up to learn the game more, and we’ve seen that. It makes me really excited for next season because next season, we get to build off of what we built the foundation (of).”
One senior who helped build that foundation, and one the Mountaineers will certainly miss, is Joel Martinez, Heritage’s top scorer who played both center attacking midfielder and striker. The Mountaineers tried to set him up with a goal against the Hawks (9-1-6), and while it didn’t happen, it was another example of how Heritage has relied on the athletic attacker all season, both on the field and in the locker room.
“(Martinez) is a great creative outlet,” Reveles said. “He loves to pass. He loves to have other people score as well as him score. He’s been a great asset on the field.
“He has definitely been a leader. He’s tried to help everybody that isn’t at his level or the younger kids. He’s picked it up a lot more, and he’s definitely tried to be a leader for this team.”
Martinez didn’t just view himself as a leader; he wanted to set a specific example for the Mountaineers’ younger players, one that transcended more than just goal-scoring and heading up Heritage’s attack.
“My role was to make an example for these future players to never give up,” Martinez said.
“I’ve enjoyed all four years playing with the group of guys every year,” he added. “I loved it, win or lose. Loved playing for the program and the team. It’s good seeing this group of kids grow up. What the future holds for these kids is going to be great.”
Heritage’s plan against Hardin Valley was to “park the bus” and play with a lone attacker up top while hoping to make it to the penalty kick stage against the Hawks. However, Hardin Valley mimicked back that 4-3-2-1 formation, ultimately overwhelming the Mountaineers and scoring two goals in each half.
While the plan didn’t succeed, the fact that the Mountaineers were able to execute it proves Reveles’ point: the roster has developed to understand and utilize various schemes in ways it wouldn’t have been able to during prior years.
“It’s (gotten) a lot better technical-wise,” Martinez said. “Last year, we didn’t really play technical, but this year, we decided to change our way of playing and everybody showed a lot during all of these games. We still lost, but it still put us on a higher level to compete with higher teams.”
That growth, plus the example Martinez and the Mountaineers’ other seniors have set, didn’t just change the course of this season. It’s set Heritage up for success down the road, something the scoreboard at Hardin Valley simply wasn’t able to show.
“It’s exciting because … for the fair amount, we’ll have most of the same kids coming in,” Reveles said. “So it’s exciting and I’m happy with the team. Definitely, next season, we plan to be going harder than this season and with more ambition to the game.”
