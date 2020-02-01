Sometimes it’s more difficult to stay on top than it is to get there, but so far this season Heritage wrestler Kerra Strevel is doing just fine with that challenge.
In fact, Strevel has been perfect.
The junior 112-pounder on Saturday at Heritage High School added to her undefeated season by claiming the title at the TSSAA East Region title for the third consecutive year.
The two-time reigning state champion will be joined by three teammates, including fellow regional champion Taylor Davis, and two other Blount County qualifiers at the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at the Williamson County Expo Center.
Strevel has lost only once in her high school career, and now that she will take an undefeated record from this season into the state tournament she knows all eyes will be on her.
“Every time you step into the room you know you have to work harder than you did before because everyone is going to be coming for you,” Strevel said. “It’s a lot of pressure.”
Strevel felt no pressure during her semifinal victory — when she needed a mere 20 seconds to pin her opponent. Her opponent in the championship match — Farragut’s Chelsea Judy — made her work a little harder but still never scored a point.
The two used a lot of upper body moves throughout a scoreless first period, and Strevel broke the deadlock by choosing the down position to start the second and securing an escape relatively quickly.
Strevel added to her lead with a takedown and was in good position to score back points when the period ended. The bout ended there, however, because Judy stayed on her back and eventually was disqualified when her concussion time ran out.
Not long after that, Davis joined Strevel as a regional champion with a strong performance in the 215-pound final. Davis scored a takedown against Union City’s Nayana Howard and finished the bout with a pin the first time she turned Howard onto her back late in the first period.
Davis, a senior, is headed to the state tournament for the third time. She placed second in 2018 and fourth in 2019. This year she has her eyes set on winning it all.
“It’s a real big deal (to win the region),” Davis said. “It sets you up going to state and getting better seeding.”
Two other Heritage wrestlers will have good seeding at the state tournament, too. Agnaee Zavala-Gonzalez and Brianna Thompson finished second on Saturday.
Thompson got pinned in the first period in the 160 final, and Zavala-Gonzalez nearly took Elizabethton’s Tyesha Thomas to the final buzzer before getting pinned with 28 seconds to go.
Zavala-Gonzalez gave up a takedown early in the first period and tied the score with a reversal not long after that. Thomas, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, added two reversals, one takedown and six back points before getting the whistle.
Taking wrestlers to the girls state tournament is becoming habit for Heritage, and coach Rob Brantner said he thought the Lady Mountaineers took another step in the right direction this season.
“As we continue to grow, some of them are really starting to turn corners and really starting to pull for everyone on the team,’ Brantner said. “We’re getting a real team aspect that will help us progress.”
The four Heritage qualifiers will be joined by Alcoa’s Anna Fisher (103) and William Blount’s Samantha Bresette (190) at the state tournament. Fisher and Bresette each placed fourth.
