Heritage's baseball team smacked four home runs and scored in each of the first six innings to defeat host Knoxville West 12-7 on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers (2-1, 2-1 District 4-AAA) seemed to be in control with a 9-2 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning, but West responded with five runs in the home half to make the Mountaineers sweat it out.
Heritage responded with two runs in the sixth and added a solo home run from Riley Tipton in the sixth.
Jaden Jones relieved starter Garrett Porder before an out was recorded in the fourth and pitched shutout ball over the final three innings.
Hayden Gilliland, Kameron Johnson and Spencer Williams also hit home runs for Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.