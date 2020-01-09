Four football players from The King’s Academy have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-A All-State teams.
They are senior wide receiver Zack Tilley, junior offensive lineman J’Marion Gooch, eighth-grade defensive back Marshaun Bowers and athlete Ja’Chim Williams.
Tilley was the unquestioned spark of the Lions’ offense. He caught 80 passes for 1,181 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 115 yards and score one touchdown and added two kickoff return touchdowns.
Williams made plays all over the field and was named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
He had 86 tackles, including 10 for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass break-ups, one interception and one touchdown.
Bowers had five interceptions, seven pass break-ups and 34 tackles.
Gooch has scholarship offers from 13 FBS colleges, including Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina and Southern California.
