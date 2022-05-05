Maryville College junior infielder Jimmy Meredith, sophomore right-handed pitcher Bryce Leonhardt, senior infielder Gabe Lopez and senior outfielder Nelson Smith all collected USA South recognition.
Meredith and Leonhardt were both named to the All-West Division First Team while Lopez and Smith were selected to the All-West Division Second Team.
Meredith slashed .360/.398/.467 with 26 RBIs and 31 runs scored while only striking out four times in 170 plate appearances.
Leonhardt went 6-3 with a 3.72 ERA, which ranked fourth in the conference. He also registered 63 strikeouts over 72 2/3 innings.
Lopez slashed .365/.455/.518 and logged five home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 runs scores and 13 stolen bases.
Smith posted a team-high .635 slugging percentage to go along with a .372 batting average and .432 on-base percentage, hitting a team-high 16 doubles and six home runs. He recorded 28 RBIs and 40 runs scores while swiping 19 stolen bases — tied for fourth-most in the USA South.
Senior right-handed pitcher D.J. Cooper was also named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
